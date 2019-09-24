The Aram Public Library in Delavan will hold a reception to honor volunteers for their years of service.
One of the objectives of the Daughters of the American (DAR) Legion is Education. The Literacy co-chairs of the Samuel Phoenix DAR in Delavan are Timmie Clemetsen and Cheryl Grasley. Clemetsen contacted Anita O’Brien, director at the Aram Public Library, and in turn the Literacy Council of Walworth County, Executive Director Lilly Barrett, agreed to the reception that will be held on Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Aram Public Library in Delavan.
The literacy council was founded on July 1, 2003 by Judy Stone, who is still active with the council, with the purpose of helping adults in Walworth County achieve their educational goals. This is accomplished by matching a student with a tutor. They generally meet at their local library once or twice a week. They work on a myriad of goals such as reading, English as a Second Language, citizenship preparation, and G.E.D. preparation. The council also started a jail-tutoring program in 2008. One in seven adults in the United States cannot read well enough to fill out a job application and one and one-half million of them live in Wisconsin.
Aram Library has been a place for many such endeavors and at present time they have thirty tutor/client pairings. Anita O’Brian, Director, said, “Every day, week after week, multiple tutor and student pairs meet at libraries throughout the county. The students are to be commended on placing such a high importance on improving their education, language skills and pursuing the path to citizenship, especially since most are also caring for families and holding down full time work. They are very motivated and the tutors devote hours of their own time to creatively presenting lessons every week.”
The evening program presented moving and humorous testimonials from selected volunteers and some students. These volunteers are not all teachers, but have various professional backgrounds. A packed room was inspired by those who shared their stories. Concluding the ceremony, Cheryl Grasley presented Ms. Barrett and Ms. O’Brien with a monetary contribution to further their efforts.
If you wish more information, whether it is to volunteer your time or help someone you know, you may contact the Council at wclcinfo@gmail.com or call 262-957-0142.
