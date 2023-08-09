OPEN AREAS FEATURE NEW SCHOOL – Just as the cafeteria area is located on the lower floor and unenclosed from the rest of the school, so is the library, which is the lighted area in the center of the picture above. Students passing in the upper hall can look down into the library. Only a concrete block grillwork, no glass, separates the library from the upper hall. Above the library is one of the upper level classrooms. Excellent sound-proofing as quiet as though all rooms were enclosed with regular walls. The multi-level areas emphasize the openness as one can see from area to area, and the sandstone walls and staircases coupled with a multitude of planting areas is effective as well as inspirational, creating an atmosphere conducive to to learning.
ADMINISTRATIVE AREA RESEMBLES SHIP BRIDGE — The administrative area and faculty lounges of the new Jefferson high school are located in a semi-rotunda area seen at the upper center right in the picture above. The offices overlook the mall but can be closed off from outside view by drapes. The area is reminiscent of a ship’s bridge. Regular enclosed classrooms in the area to the left of the camera, and the main entrance is at the far end of the picture. Open classrooms are adjacent to the office space and at the same elevated level. Beneath the offices are rest rooms and a small theater used as the visual aid room.
JEFFERSON — Jefferson County’s newest and most unique high school, architecturally speaking, will be dedicated in ceremonies this Sunday.
Principal speaker at the dedication of the $1,100,000 Jefferson high school will be Angus B. Rothwell, state superintendent of public instruction. The program will start at 2 p.m. in the school gymnasium, which has a capacity for about 1,200 spectators.
