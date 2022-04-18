(Editor's note: During the past couple years of the pandemic, schools - and other social institutions - have had to find completely different ways and systems to carry out their normal work. Some of these alternative strategies served well and others really didn't deliver as well as traditional methods.
One positive result of the pandemic was that it spurred creative thinking and called into question some of the means and measures which social institutions had long used. In the field of education, teachers and administrators had the chance to ask, 'Is this really the best way to deliver an education?' and to consider options that might not otherwise have seen the light of day.
This op-ed piece, submitted by a local teacher, asks that question about letter and numerical grades at the middle school level and offers an alternative approach to traditional grading methods which might show better how well students are learning.)
At the end of every grading period, it is always the same thing – I witness many students frantically figuring out how to pass a class as the deadline looms near, or I see the students who expect only the highest marks looking at their class percentage and wondering what they can do to raise that B+ to an A-.
It all comes down to a precise numbers game – numerical values that have been assigned to each letter grade and then calculated and divided by the number of courses to create a student’s overall Grade Point Average.
After weeks and months of daily work, our students’ educational value comes down to a simple letter printed next to their name on a report card.
It is this numbers game that begs the question if these point values are truly reflective of a student’s authentic learning or if they really are an accurate assessment of a student’s progress in class.
Are the students who are passing or the students who have the higher grades truly mastering more skills than their peers, or have they simply completed all the necessary work within a designated time frame in order to earn the correct amount of points needed in a class?
Furthermore, it also raises the question, 'What is a grade?'
Teaching at the middle school level, I can attest that student grades will not transfer to the high school, nor will they impact a student’s final transcript in any way.
So, as an educator, is it more important that I assign students a grade simply because they turned something in, or would it be more beneficial for me to find a systematic way to confirm when specific standards have actually been met at a level of proficiency or beyond?
This absence of grades is contemplated in an Education Week article titled “No, Students Don’t Need Grades,” in which author Mark Barnes argues for a change in how we assess student learning, stating that the letters and numbers constituting a student’s grade are perpetual lies stemming from a traditional educational system.
Among many in the educational field, there is a fundamental belief that the removal of several of these grades would benefit the student and would create a more effective teacher.
The article asserts that learning would become a more genuine endeavor in the classroom in which “...students would become independent learners, driven by curiosity and inspiration rather than by the empty promise of a ‘good’ grade or the threat of a ‘bad’ one.”
It would also ensure that teachers are assessing students in a way that goes far beyond an answer key. They would need to collect continuous information that would be used to inform how a student is developing through the class standards.
While the term “perpetual lies” can seem severe, I have seen first-hand how arbitrary classroom grades can seem. I draw parallels to my many years as a cross country coach. If you are someone who has watched a variety of athletic performances, you can see this dilemma as it plays out in a physical sense. When you watch something like a race, it is very clear who the winner is based on the fastest time.
However, that measure is only the fastest time at that particular moment on that particular day. Next week, another athlete may run faster.
There is also the issue of athletes who were expected to perform well, but to whom unexpected events might have occurred during the day that impacted their efforts.
When you can’t determine which athlete was best based on time or points scored, it becomes far more subjective. This can be seen in the classroom when a student is pleased with their 80% in class, earning them a B-, while the student who is at a 78% is left wondering how they can turn that C+ into something more.
How do you really tell the difference between these two performers? What is it that truly sets them apart? It often comes down to points credited to an assignment for any number of things – completion, timeliness, or even appearance.
Shouldn't assignments reflect of student growth, innovation, or acquired skills?
Our students deserve better. They deserve to feel they are learning without the fear of failing. They deserve to know that they don’t have to be the fastest in an educational race, but instead can learn at a pace that is appropriate for them.
I am not proposing that grades be eliminated entirely, as I know these scores and the correlating GPA are often relevant for a student planning to continue their education beyond high school.
"Education Week" author Kate Stoltzfus acknowledges this when she relays how many parents and school leaders are skeptical of such grade-free practices. For anyone used to a traditional A-F system, a radical change to evaluating students can be uncomfortable.
Instead, I propose to implement a middle school grading system that would provide a more comprehensive assessment of a student and their growth over time.
That way, when the student finally receives a letter grade at the end of the semester or year, all involved – the student, the parents/guardians, and the teachers – can rest assured that the student had plenty of time and various opportunities to try at learning and that the final grade is as close to an honest assessment that it can possibly be.
