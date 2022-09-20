I didn’t go to an Ivy League college. In fact, I never even thought of applying, and you probably didn’t either.

This month, U.S. News & World Report decided to demote Columbia University from No. 2 for best university in America to No. 18 after the school was accused of providing false information to boost its ranking. What does it say about the value of such rankings when a supposed measure of quality can slip overnight?

