The following colleges and universities have announced their graduate and dean’s list:
UW-La Crosse graduates
LA CROSSE — The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UW-L has more than 10,500 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
Students earning degrees in December included:
Fort Atkinson — Rachel Stoutenborough, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Spanish education, Highest Honors.
Ixonia — Nick Gomez, economics, Honors.
Jefferson — Mitchell Wenzel, public administration.
Sullivan — Pauline Schlais, exercise science — pre-professional track.
Waterloo — Danaka Hanson, psychology.
Whitewater — Peter McCrea, psychology.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic high honor and honor lists for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
Among 3,445 students, a total of 915 students qualified for the high honor list by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,530 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.
The following have made the list:
Jefferson — Jessica Milbrath, High Honor.
UW-Eau Claire graduation
EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 670 degrees in December.
Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:
Fort Atkinson — Emma Reed, art.
Lake Mills — Madeline Luthanen, special education.
Waterloo — Jennifer Schubkegel, nursing.
Illinois Wesleyan University
BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — Logan Servin, of Milton, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Servin is a sophomore majoring in finance.
Servin was among 667 students from 27 states and 15 countries named to the Fall 2019 dean’s list.
To qualify for the dean’slist, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
