UW-Stout
MENOMONIE — The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
The award, formerly known as the Chancellor’s Award, is presented to students who have a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
The following have made the list:
Kassidy Ruud, a Fort Atkinson freshman, BS computer science.
Lilly Gomez, a Jefferson sophomore, BS computer science.
Natalie Burrows, a Lake Mills freshman, BS applied social science; Andy Mitchell, a Lake Mills senior, BS applied mathematics and computer science; Stirling Perschke, a Lake Mills senior, BS computer and electrical eng.; Harper Untz, a Lake Mills freshman, BS golf enterprise management.
Bryr Harenda, a Sullivan freshman, BFA game design & development-art; Gwen Northey, a Sullivan senior, BFA interior design, BS business administration.
Kiran Cotting, a Waterloo junior, BS computer science.
Zach Gross, a Whitewater junior, BS computer science; Michael Hilliger, a Whitewater junior, BFA entertainment design, BFA game design & development-art; Cassi Hoxie, a Whitewater freshman, BS computer and electrical eng.; Bennett Miles, a Whitewater freshman, BS technology education; Luke Rule, a Whitewater freshman, BS digital marketing technology.
Ripon College
RIPON — Ripon College has announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean’s List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
The following have made the list:
Clarice Bergman of Whitewater, Travis Hammonds of Jefferson, Elena Kish of Jefferson, Max Mindiola of Fort Atkinson, Rebecca Parker of Milton, Garrett Radtke of Watertown, Lydia Wiley Deal of Whitewater, Jacob Zuehlke of Whitewater.
Northern Illinois University
DeKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois University announced its fall 2019 Dean’s List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Garrett Mayfield, of Ixonia, is majoring in art and design education and is a graduate of Oconomowoc High School.
Northland College
ASHLAND — Northland College has named the following students to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2019 term.
To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.” Northland College is a private liberal arts college located in northern Wisconsin.
The following have made the list: Megan Jordan, a Fort Atkinson senior; Kayla Preisler, an Ixonia freshman.
UW-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,566 students named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
The following students have made the list:
Constance Carothers, of Fort Atkinson, education & human sciences; Sierra Dortch, of Fort Atkinson, arts and sciences; Rachel Hamele, of Fort Atkinson, education & human sciences; Devan Oliver, of Fort Atkinson, nursing and health sciences; Lindsey Peterson, of Fort Atkinson, arts and sciences; Emma Reed, of Fort Atkinson, arts and sciences; Te’Hiva Simmons, of Fort Atkinson, business; Brendan Zember, of Fort Atkinson, arts and sciences.
Emily Finger, of Helenville, arts and sciences; Miranda Golz, of Helenville, arts and sciences.
Emily Cibulka, of Ixonia, business.
Katelyn Worzalla, of Jefferson, arts and sciences; Anne Zellmer, of Jefferson, nursing and health sciences.
Taylor Hosey, of Lake Mills, business; Desiree Matti, of Lake Mills, education & human sciences; Rebekah Vail, Lake Mills, education & human sciences.
Alden Ferreira, of Palmyra, nursing and health sciences.
Julia Lanphier, of Waterloo, nursing and health sciences; Cassidy Mattson, of Waterloo, arts and sciences; Jennifer Schubkegel, of Waterloo, nursing and health sciences.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE — Students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
The following made the list: Kaitlyn Shaw of Edgerton, a sophomore. Kaitlyn is a graduate of Edgerton High School.
Bethany Schmidt of Fort Atkinson, a senior. Bethany is a graduate of Jefferson High School.
Kayla Grundman of Waterloo, a junior. Kayla is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. Emma Guld of Lake Mills, a junior. Emma is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. Katherine Guld of Lake Mills, a sophomore. Katherine is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. Brady Jensen of Milton, a junior. Brady is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. Lillian Johnstone of Jefferson, a junior. Lillian is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. Ashley Kohls of Waterloo, a senior. Ashley is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. Riley Schulz of Fort Atkinson, a freshman. Riley is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Jessica Rush of Watertown, a freshman. Jessica is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School. Grace Tomhave of Lake Mills, a junior. Grace is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School. Mason Zuehlke of Watertown, a sophomore. Mason is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
Jamie Mohr of Palmyra, a senior. Jamie is a graduate of Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Hadassah Lustig of Jefferson, a senior.
Madison Area Technical College
Michelle Hughes of Cambridge was named to the
fall 2019 dean’s list at Madison Area Technical College.
Michelle received honors (3.50 — 3.74 GPA).
Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College has named John Kruse from Watertown to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 term. Kruse is studying General Studies.
Chippewa Valley Technical College
Eau Claire – Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) announced that the following students have been named to the President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
The following made the list:
Michaella Hack of Fort Atkinson; Courtney Reath of Jefferson; Thomas O. Milewsky of Watertown.
Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2019 semester. The following students made the list:
Austin Allen of Sullivan; Hannah Hoffman of Waterloo.
