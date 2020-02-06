The following college’s and universities have announced local graduates and those who have been named to a Dean’s List:
UW-Platteville
PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 203rd commencement ceremonies December 14 in Williams Fieldhouse.
The following graduated: Carson Linder, of Fort Atkinson, Industrial Technology Management.
Bryce Murphy, Lake Mills, Engineering Physics; Steven Woerpel, Lake Mills, Software Engineering.
Cole Keller, Sullivan, Mechanical Engineering.
Denisse Martinez, Whitewater, Industrial Engineering; Isabelle Zahn, Whitewater, Criminal Justice.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE — The following students graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Isaiah Butler, of Ixonia, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication.
Madysen Hirsch, of Jefferson, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education and English.
UW-Platteville
PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2019 semester.
The following have been named to the list: Kastyn Hebbe, Fort Atkinson, Biology; Daniel Zellmer, Jefferson, Software Engineering; Audrey Pelikan, Sullivan, Ornamental Horticulture/Soil and Crop Science; Emily Heckert, Whitewater, Animal Science; Isabelle Zahn, Whitewater, Criminal Justice.
Michigan Technological University
HOUGHTON, Mich. — Michigan Technological University has released the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester. More than 1,880 students were named to the Dean’s List this past fall.
To be included, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The following students have been named to the list: Tori J. Nizzi, Johnson Creek, Mechanical Engineering.
