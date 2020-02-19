The following colleges have announced their honors lists with students from the area:
Defiance College
DEFIANCE, Ohio – Each semester, Defiance College recognizes students who have attained an outstanding level of academic excellence by naming them to either the Dean’s list or the school honors list.
The honors list is for students achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The following local students have made this list: Jessica R. Lynt of Fort Atkinson.
UW-Platteville
PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the fall 2019 semester.
The following students made the list:
Fort Atkinson
Kastyn Hebbe, biology; Carson Linder, industrial technology management.
Jefferson
Holland Foelker, civil engineering; Daniel Zellmer, software engineering.
Johnson Creek
Christopher Yezzi, criminal justice.
Lake Mills
Ian Lindloff, civil engineering.
Sullivan
Audrey Pelikan, ornamental horticulture; James Stiemke, industrial technology management.
Whitewater
Autumn Bultman, elementary education; Emily Heckert, animal science; Hannah Hoesly, civil engineering; Sydney Treder, general engineering; Isabelle Zahn, criminal justice.
UW-Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2019 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with approximately 25,000 students, both undergraduate and graduate.
Fort Atkinson
Morgan Garlock, Education; Emily Kern, Letters & Science; Alexander Krueger, business; Samantha Schwartz, engineering and computer science.
Helenville
Lauren Bonofiglio, nursing; Kylee Groh, Letters & Science.
Ixonia
Autumn Gethers, Letters & Science.
Jefferson
Jenna Arnold, Letters & Science; Kayla Kloss, nursing; Rachael Neitzel, school of the arts; Nathaniel Stewart, school of the arts.
Lake Mills
Brooke Behm, information studies; Ian Murphy, business; Kaden Schauer, business; Riley Thomas, Letters & Science.
Palmyra
Daniel Browne, business.
Sullivan
Michael Levandoski, social welfare.
Waterloo
Gaberiel Zimbric, Engineering and computer science.
Whitewater
Catherine Strait, Letters & Science; Nicole Tomomitsu, AOC.
