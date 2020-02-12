The following students have been named to the dean’s list for their college or university.
Bethel University
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mark Riggs, a junior at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester. He is the son of Stephen and Karen Riggs from Fort Atkinson.
The dean’s list honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
Quincy University
QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade-point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual dean’s list. In total, 352 students received the honor during the Fall 2019 semester.
The following student has been named to the list: Alexander David of Johnson Creek
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 5,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
The following have made the list:
Grace Katherine Amadon, a junior from Eagle, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.
Joseph William Benson Carrigan, a junior from Lake Mills, College of Business, actuarial science and finance.
