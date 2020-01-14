JEFFERSON — St. John the Baptist Catholic School and band director Tom Heninger announce that Ethan Gehring has been selected to participate in the 2020 National Band Association-Wisconsin Chapter All-State Junior Band. Gehring plays the horn.
Talented young musicians were nominated by their director and will perform with the group at the Finale Concert of the 36th Annual Convention of the NBA-WC. The concert will be held in the auditorium in the Arts and Communications Center on the UW-Oshkosh campus on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Admission to the concert is $5.
The 2020 All-State Junior Band is comprised of students from across the state. Renee Rademaker, a well-known and highly respected music educator from Cumberland will conduct this year’s band.
All performances at the convention are open to the public. For more information contact Heninger at (920) 248 1550.
