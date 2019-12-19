DE PERE — The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
Alycia Johnson of Fort Atkinson, Christopher Zelinski of Ixonia and Alan Albrecht of Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.