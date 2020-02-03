The following students have received academic honors at their college or university.
UW-Green Bay
GREEN BAY — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for fall 2019. Students who earn a 4.0 grade-point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.
The following have been named to the list:
Benjamin Dresdow, Fort Atkinson, Honors. Alyssa Hannam, Fort Atkinson, High Honors.
Emma Hans, Jefferson, Honors.
Abigail Stephenson, Johnson Creek, High Honors.
Lydia Downey, Lake Mills, Semester Highest Honors. Lauren Felder, Lake Mills, Honors.
Claire Stuart, Sullivan, Highest Honors.
Evan Holzhueter, Waterloo, Honors. Kendra Moe, Waterloo, High Honors.
Alayna Mikulski, Whitewater, Honors. David Nehlsen, Whitewater, Highest Honors.
Edgewood College
MADISON - The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Fall 2019 semester:
Grace Carpenter of Cambridge; Alexandra Chitwood of Cambridge; Brenna Delaney of Sullivan; Sarah Pfeifer of Fort Atkinson; Sarah Weh of Fort Atkinson.
Carthage College
KENOSHA — More than 900 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
The following have made the list: Joshua Davis of Fort Atkinson; Marcie Frey of Fort Atkinson; Gwendolyn Gannon of Eagle; Justin Gdaniec of Palmyra; Samuel Grochowski of Eagle; Olivia Pratt of Waterloo; Kory Scherer of Fort Atkinson; Lydia Siegler of Jefferson; Rachael Thomas of Milton; Emily Wright of Sullivan.
