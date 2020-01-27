The following students have been named to the dean’s list at their respective college or university.
University of Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.
The following made the list:
Megan Grunst of Lake Mills, biomedical engineering; Sloan Hoover of Lake Mills, marketing; Jeremiah Moody of Cambridge, sport and recreation management.
Upper Iowa University
FAYETTE, Iowa — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The following have been named to the list:
Katie Crogan of Watertown; Michaela Schumacher of Whitewater.
St. Cloud State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,200 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
The following made the list:
Cole Hebbe, of Fort Atkinson, School of Health and Human Services, community psychology, BS.
Aurora University
AURORA, Ill. — Aurora University congratulates the more than 1,300 undergraduate students who earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2019 semester.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors have earned a perfect 4.0.
The following made the list:
Cherie Meinen, of Whitewater, high honors, junior, bachelor of social work.
Central College
PELLA, Iowa — Nash Christian, a Central College student from Whitewater, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
