JEFFERSON — Artoberfest, a vendor craft sale and gallery night, is happening Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. Shop from 10 local artisans and purchase artwork from local students. The event is taking place at REMAX Shine, 101 N. Main St., in Jefferson.
