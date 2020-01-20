LAKE MILLS — The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills is holding its third annual “Souper Bowl” on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held at the Lake Mills Elementary School, 155 E. Pine St., Lake Mills.
There will be a variety of delicious homemade soups donated by Lake Mills Restaurants and Market.
The menu also includes bread, beverages and homemade desserts.
Ticket price of $15 includes a choice of one of the 300 handcrafted bowls decorated by Lake Mills Elementary students, members of the community, Transition Students, Club 55 Senior Center, and the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills.
All funds raised from this event will be used to assist families in need of financial help with their school lunch accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.