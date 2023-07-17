hot Another one for the books Tom Ackerman Jul 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The fair, lit up on a recent evening. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now Oliver Sebranek, 12, a member of the Lake Mills Legendaries 4-H Club, plays “Rigadoon” on his stand-up bass during the music and drama judging Saturday. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now Jayden Ridgeman, Bennett Lehman, Carter Cunningham and other friends ride on the “Rock Star” in the carnival Saturday. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now Dennis Bries of Lake Mills, wearing a woodturning apron covered in sawdust, takes a break to watch other members of the Badger Woodturners work at their demonstration station Saturday. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now A member of the Badger Woodturners works at the lathe at a demonstration station Saturday. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Buy Now Savannah Serdynski, 19, Sullivan, a last-year-exhibitor and a member of the Country Roots 4-H Club, leads her cross-bred barrow pig Crush in the meat animal sale Saturday. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now A sign of things to come 11 Fort Atkinson students adventure abroad Fort Atkinson man celebrates 102nd birthday Jefferson County Fair opens Indoor gun range to open near Fort Atkinson Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-13 Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.