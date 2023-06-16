Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, the 21st annual Baseball Festival is happening at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson. The festival, put on by hometown baseball team — the Fort Atkinson Generals, will provide family-friendly fun, with carnival games, rides, and live entertainment.

“The idea was to kind of bring the community together for four days at the start of the summer,” Fort Atkinson Generals Board of Directors President Josh Smith said.

