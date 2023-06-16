FILE photo from 2019: Alex Lembrich (right) won the youth hot dog eating contest at the 2019 Baseball Fest hosted at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson on Saturday. Lembrich was joined by Gabe Gustin, Andrew Peterson and Noah Baldry.
FILE photo. Brett Dunkleberger drives a pitch to left field for Fort Atkinson in its 27-21 victory over Jefferson. The slow-pitch softball game was the 5th annual Civil Servants game during the 18th annual Fort Atkinson Baseball Fest hosted at Jones Park.
FILE photo. Fort Atkinson hosted its traditional Baseball Fest in Jones Park this past weekend, with a whole slate of baseball games plus a carnival, "fair food" treats and other activities. Pictured here, Elvie Kracht holds Addie Kracht, 4, after getting a big tub of lemonade to see them through the heat Saturday.
FILE photo from 2019: Alex Lembrich (right) won the youth hot dog eating contest at the 2019 Baseball Fest hosted at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson on Saturday. Lembrich was joined by Gabe Gustin, Andrew Peterson and Noah Baldry.
FILE photo. Brett Dunkleberger drives a pitch to left field for Fort Atkinson in its 27-21 victory over Jefferson. The slow-pitch softball game was the 5th annual Civil Servants game during the 18th annual Fort Atkinson Baseball Fest hosted at Jones Park.
FILE photo. Fort Atkinson hosted its traditional Baseball Fest in Jones Park this past weekend, with a whole slate of baseball games plus a carnival, "fair food" treats and other activities. Pictured here, Elvie Kracht holds Addie Kracht, 4, after getting a big tub of lemonade to see them through the heat Saturday.
Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, the 21st annual Baseball Festival is happening at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson. The festival, put on by hometown baseball team — the Fort Atkinson Generals, will provide family-friendly fun, with carnival games, rides, and live entertainment.
“The idea was to kind of bring the community together for four days at the start of the summer,” Fort Atkinson Generals Board of Directors President Josh Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.