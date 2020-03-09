WHITEWATER — The monthly Whitewater Observatory Lecture series resumes Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. with a series of talks about black holes across the Universe: “Black Holes Are Everywhere!”
Learn about black holes lurking in the center of galaxies (March), black holes merging together in a death spiral that creates a burst of gravitational waves (April), and all of the ways in which one can “feed” a black hole (May).
In addition, in June there will be a talk on some of the more exciting results from the 236th meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) to be held in Madison the first week of June.
Starting with the April talk there also will be telescopes at Whitewater Observatory starting at 8:45 p.m. to view the sky. Also starting in April, there will be workshops to build your own (small) telescope using a commercial Galileoscope kit (cost about $36 per registrant).
Registration information will be e-mailed to this list and posted at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Science Outreach webpage: uww.edu/cls/scienceoutreach.
