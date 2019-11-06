The Dwight Foster Memorial Library in Fort Atkinson will host Nino Amato’s presentation on his book “Hidden Racism: A Polite Apartheid.”
This talk will cover institutional racism and how the current system “denies people of color an equal opportunity to educate their children, keep them healthy and advance their families economically...” while also excluding them from channels that might remedy this inequity, according to Amato.
He will have copies of his book for sale.
The event is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.