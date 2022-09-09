Award winning author Cory Geiger attends Fort Atkinson's Woman Club

Cory Geiger will attend Fort Atkinson’s Woman club to read his recently awarded book “On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community, and Culture.” After his storytelling books will be available for purchasing or individuals can bring their already owned book for signing.
Award winning author Cory Geiger will be reading and signing at the Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club on Sept. 13 at 1:15 p.m.
During his appearance at the Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club, held at the Dwight Foster Public Library, Geiger will be bringing selections from his book to full life with his lively storytelling talents. Books also will be available for purchase for signing or individuals are welcome to bring their own pre-purchased book for Geiger to sign.
Geiger’s book “On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community, and Culture” won a National Indie Excellence in the nonfiction category. Only three awards earned this designation in the Midwest Region for local history.
“We are very excited to have Corey join us,” said Tina Beckman, Vice President of the Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club who has heard Corey present on multiple occasions. “Corey is a world-renowned journalist in the agricultural world, sharing vital agricultural information and farm stories with people around the world. Now he’s sharing his family farm’s story through his book,” Beckman said.
Geiger’s book explores the history of his family as it is connected to the farm and land. In the first nine months of the book’s release, copies sold to all 50 states. Geiger is currently an editor of Hoard’s Dairyman magazine, published in Fort Atkinson by W.D. Hoard and Sons Co.
In Geiger’s editorial role at Hoards, he has expanded the dairy magazine’s market to include Hoard’s Dairyman China which joined its English, Japanese and Spanish editions. He has spoken to professional audiences in Canada, China, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and 22 states.
The Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club is a charitable organization that has been serving the Fort Atkinson area for more than 70 years. Its aim and objectives are to promote education and community welfare. Each year, through membership dues and fundraisers, the club sponsors community improvement projects that have included donations to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson and the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Atkinson. It also awards a yearly $1,000 educational scholarship to a local returning college student.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.