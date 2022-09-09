Award winning author Cory Geiger attends Fort Atkinson's Woman Club
Cory Geiger will attend Fort Atkinson's Woman club to read his recently awarded book "On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community, and Culture." After his storytelling books will be available for purchasing or individuals can bring their already owned book for signing.

Award winning author Cory Geiger will be reading and signing at the Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club on Sept. 13 at 1:15 p.m.

During his appearance at the Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club, held at the Dwight Foster Public Library, Geiger will be bringing selections from his book to full life with his lively storytelling talents. Books also will be available for purchase for signing or individuals are welcome to bring their own pre-purchased book for Geiger to sign.

