UCLA walks off Badgers
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Jenavee Peres hit a two-run, walkoff home run off of junior Haley Hestekin with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday as top-ranked UCLA posted a 3-1 victory against the University of Wisconsin softball team at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Senior Stephanie Lombardo drove in UW’s run with a first-inning double and the Bruins (13-0) pulled even with a run in the fifth. Hestekin (1-3) scattered six hits over 7⅔ innings with two talks and four strikeouts as the Badgers (7-6) dropped to 1-3 in the tournament.
Wisconsin earned a 4-3 victory against No. 3 Oklahoma on Sunday.
Badgers sweep Arizona State
Roman Ahcan scored a hat trick on Friday to help the Wisconsin Badgers beat Arizona State in a non-conference men’s hockey game, 7-6.
Wisconsin (13-18-2) continued with its explosive offense building a five-goal advantage before earning a 6-2 victory over No. 9-ranked Sun Devils (22-11-3).
UW women win WCHA regular season title
Senior alternate captain Abby Roque led the charge and finished the battle for Wisconsin (27-4-3, 17-3-3-2 WCHA) posting two goals as the Badgers settled for a 5-5 tie with Minnesota Duluth (16-10-6, 11-8-5-3 WCHA).
The Badgers scored twice late to pull even.
