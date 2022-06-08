Badger East baseball: By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group Jun 8, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BADGER EAST CONFERENCE BASEBALLFIRST TEAMGavin Kilen, sr., SS, Milton; Alec Campbell, sr., C, Milton (unanimous); Jack Campion, sr., 2B/P, Milton; Logan Thomas, sr., OF, Beaver Dam; Daelen Johnson, jr., P/IF, Beaver Dam; Kase Reierson, sr., C/3B/OF, DeForest; Dane Brost, jr., SS, Fort Atkinson; James Cullison, jr., OF, Monona Grove; Ayden Schauer, sr., P/OF, Watertown; Brady Martin, sr., 3B/P, Watertown; Howie Rickett, sr., C/IF, Waunakee; Luke Shepski, sr., P/IF/OF, Waunakee.Player of the Year—Gavin Kilen, Milton.Pitcher of the Year—Daelen Johnson, Beaver Dam.SECOND TEAMJordan Bundy, so., 3B, Milton; Braylen Vande Berg, so., 1B, Milton; Michael Birkhimer, sr., P, Milton; Boston Damon, so., IF/P, Beaver Dam; Josh Jansen, sr., P/IF/1B, DeForest; NJ Delmore, jr., 1B/DH, DeForest; Jackson Hewitt, jr., P, Monona Grove; Niko Jemilo, sr., OF, Stoughton; Evan Sellnow, sr., CF, Watertown; Jack Shepski, jr., IF/P, Waunakee; Carter Lory, sr., IF/P, Waunakee; Bucky Kuhn, sr., P, Waunakee.HONORABLE MENTIONMilton—Owen Holcomb, jr.; Trey Jones, fr.Beaver Dam—Ben Scharfenberg, sr.; Eli Bryant, fr.; Alex Soto, sr.DeForest—Ryan Buschmann, sr.; Brogan Hicks, jr.Fort Atkinson—Braeden Sayre, jr.; Ryan Schoenherr, sr.Monona Grove—Kaden Connor, fr.; Dillon Connor, sr.Stoughton—Caleb Herbst, jr.Watertown—Connor Lehman, sr.; Taylor Walter, sr.Waunakee—Tate Schmidt, so.; Andy Nordloh, jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Grind and believe: Jefferson fends off Columbus 2-0 to win regional title Full speed ahead: Aeryn Messmann throws no-hitter as Eagles punch state berth Jefferson Class of 2022 crosses the stage Fort girls win state title in 3,200 relay; Evans, Zachgo win medals Speed a contributing factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.