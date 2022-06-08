BADGER EAST CONFERENCE BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Gavin Kilen, sr., SS, Milton; Alec Campbell, sr., C, Milton (unanimous); Jack Campion, sr., 2B/P, Milton; Logan Thomas, sr., OF, Beaver Dam; Daelen Johnson, jr., P/IF, Beaver Dam; Kase Reierson, sr., C/3B/OF, DeForest; Dane Brost, jr., SS, Fort Atkinson; James Cullison, jr., OF, Monona Grove; Ayden Schauer, sr., P/OF, Watertown; Brady Martin, sr., 3B/P, Watertown; Howie Rickett, sr., C/IF, Waunakee; Luke Shepski, sr., P/IF/OF, Waunakee.

Player of the Year—Gavin Kilen, Milton.

Pitcher of the Year—Daelen Johnson, Beaver Dam.

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Bundy, so., 3B, Milton; Braylen Vande Berg, so., 1B, Milton; Michael Birkhimer, sr., P, Milton; Boston Damon, so., IF/P, Beaver Dam; Josh Jansen, sr., P/IF/1B, DeForest; NJ Delmore, jr., 1B/DH, DeForest; Jackson Hewitt, jr., P, Monona Grove; Niko Jemilo, sr., OF, Stoughton; Evan Sellnow, sr., CF, Watertown; Jack Shepski, jr., IF/P, Waunakee; Carter Lory, sr., IF/P, Waunakee; Bucky Kuhn, sr., P, Waunakee.

HONORABLE MENTION

Milton—Owen Holcomb, jr.; Trey Jones, fr.

Beaver Dam—Ben Scharfenberg, sr.; Eli Bryant, fr.; Alex Soto, sr.

DeForest—Ryan Buschmann, sr.; Brogan Hicks, jr.

Fort Atkinson—Braeden Sayre, jr.; Ryan Schoenherr, sr.

Monona Grove—Kaden Connor, fr.; Dillon Connor, sr.

Stoughton—Caleb Herbst, jr.

Watertown—Connor Lehman, sr.; Taylor Walter, sr.

Waunakee—Tate Schmidt, so.; Andy Nordloh, jr.

