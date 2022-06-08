BADGER EAST CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER

FIRST TEAM

Savannah Swopes, sr., Milton; Maya Pickhardt, sr., DeForest; Rylan Oberg, so., DeForest; Belle Dehner, so., Monona Grove; Maia Romero, jr., Monona Grove; Cambelle Christensen, sr., Stoughton; Riley Miller, sr., Waunakee (unanimous); Alyssa Thomas, so., Waunakee; Ava Bryan, sr., Waunakee; McKenna Nachreiner, jr., Waunakee; Meta Fischer, jr., DeForest (goalkeeper).

SECOND TEAM

Jayda Swopes, jr., Milton; Karina Kuzdas, so., DeForest; Payton Neste, sr., Fort Atkinson; Emma Dyer, sr., Monona Grove; Mara Hein, sr., Monona Grove; Valerie Giallombardo, jr., Monona Grove; Hayley Millard, jr., Stoughton; Natalia Cortes, jr., Watertown; Lexis Savola, sr., Waunakee; Lauren Clark, sr., Waunakee; Kennedy Ross, so., Waunakee; Emily Whyte, jr., Waunakee.

