Badger East softball: By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group Jun 8, 2022

BADGER EAST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM
Gwen Baker, so., P, Milton; Grace Schnell, sr., C, Milton; Harper Mayfield, sr., OF, Monona Grove (unanimous); Gabby Fakes, so., P/1B/OF, Beaver Dam; Audriana Edwards, jr., P/1B, Beaver Dam; Riley Czarnecki, so., P/OF, Beaver Dam; Alex Theriault, sr., U, Fort Atkinson; Karlie McKenzie, sr., P, Monona Grove; Paige Hanson, sr., C/SS, Monona Grove; Maggi Strupp, sr., 3B, Watertown; Drew Hinrichs, so., C, Watertown; Alyx Johnson, fr., P, Watertown.

SECOND TEAM
Ashley Vanderhei, sr., CF, Milton; Ella Knoble, fr., P/2B, Milton; Carlee Lapen, jr., C, Beaver Dam; Liv DiStefano, so., SS, Beaver Dam; Trysten Schroeder, jr., P/CF, DeForest; Ashlie Riley, fr., OF, Fort Atkinson; Emma Lee, sr., OF, Monona Grove; Dani Lucey, jr., 3B/SS/C, Monona Grove; Teagan Pickett, jr., 2B/U, Stoughton; Abby Walsh, jr., 2B, Watertown; Grace Fueger, jr., 3B, Waunakee; Morgan Ripp, jr., 1B, Waunakee.

HONORABLE MENTION
Milton—Hayley Reed, sr.; Kylie Reed, sr.
Beaver Dam—Riley Schwartz, sr.; Makenna Fitzsimmons, sr.
DeForest—Avery Schaeffer, sr.; Halle Melter, jr.
Fort Atkinson—Macey Pease, so.; Alyssa Heagney, jr.; Kaylee Jordan, so.
Monona Grove—Bree Loushine, so.; Jeneya Marquez Perez, so.
Stoughton—Reese Koepke, so.; Charlette Albers, fr.
Watertown—Lauryn Olson, sr; 
Waunakee—Morgan Meyer, jr.; Katie Valk, jr.
