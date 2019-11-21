Junior Jimmy Keelty was the only Fort Atkinson prep boys soccer player to earn all-Badger South recognition after the Blackhawks finished tied with Watertown for the last spot in the league.
Keelty scored 16 goals and had six assists for the Blackhawks (5-9-3, 1-6 Badger South). Keelty found the back of the net five times during a road game against Monroe to lift Fort Atkinson past Monroe for their only Badger South victory of the season.
The Blackhawks went 2-1 against teams in the Badger North. Landon Zorn and Keelty each scored once against Poynette/Portage. Keelty scored once to accompany a hat trick by Caleb Strayer as Fort Atkinson earned a 5-2 victory against Reedsburg in the first game of the season.
The Blackhawks opened the season with a 5-1-2 record before the bulk of their conference games started. After scoring 27 goals in those opening eight games, Fort Atkinson only scored seven goals in the final nine games. Four of those goals came in a tie against WIAA Division 4 state qualifier Lake Mills.
Fort Atkinson lost in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on the road against Union Grove to conclude its season.
ALL-BADGER SOUTH
First team
Collin Bjerke, Ore, sr., Isaac Becker, MG, sr., Nick Stacey, ME, sr., Ethan Vandermause, Ore, sr., Aaron Kluck, Ore, sr., Zachary Zielke, MG, sr., Connor Bracken, MG, jr., Ethan Kratzer, Wat, jr., Goalkeeper — Coltrane LoBreglio, Ore, jr.
Second team
Pat Brognano, Ore, jr., AJ Mittelstaedt, Sto, jr., Henry Robertson, ME, sr., Daniel Grady, MG, sr., Ben Schaefer, Ore, sr., Jimmy Keelty, FA, jr., Exander Rains, MG, jr., Bryce Eckert, Mil, jr., Yoshka Munyon, Wat, sr., Derek Karlen, Sto, sr. Goalkeeper — Maverick Attwood, Mil, sr.
Honorable mention
Wyatt Frison, Mil, jr., Matthew Judy, ME, sr., Jacob Munz, MG, sr., Luis Torres, Monroe, sp., Brock Drake, MG, jr., Nathan Golden, ME, sr., Ignacio Gatica, MG, jr., Aidan Conger, Mil, jr., Jacob Narkis, Wat, sp. Goalkeeper — Grant Merckx, ME, jr.
