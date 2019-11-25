Emma Mans and Rylie Steffes finished first and second, respectively, in kills for the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks as they finished third place in the Badger South Conference.
Mans and Steffes each were named first-team all-Badger South along with five other players in the conference.
Mans, a junior, had a team-high 398 kills; Steffes, a senior, had 314 kills. They finished first and third in the Badger South with total kills according to the statistical leaders on MaxPreps.com.
Watertown senior setter Isabelle Schauer was the only player to be unanimously selected. Schauer earned Badger South Player of the Year.
Sophomore Callie Krause and senior Jadyn Krause were named honorable mention to round out the Blackhawks honored in the postseason voting.
Fort Atkinson completed the season in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Burlington with a 20-19 overall record. The Blackhawks took third place in the league behind Madison Edgewood and Watertown.
ALL-BADGER SOUTH
First team
N. Ring, ME, soph., OH; Foti, ME, jr., S/RS; Steffes, FA, sr., RS; Mans, FA, jr., OH; Karlen, Mil, soph., S; Schauer, Wat., sr., S; Weissenrieder, Wat, sr., L.
Second team
C. Ring, ME, sr., S; Falk, Mil, sr., MH; J. Christiansen, MG, sr., OPP; Gersbach, Mon., sr., OH; Eugster, Sto., sr., OH; Westenberg, Wat., jr., RS; Gray, Wat., sr., O.
Honorable mention
Madison Edgewood: Barth, soph.; Lewis, sr. Fort Atkinson: J. Krause, sr.; C. Krause, soph. Milton: Karlen, jr.
Monona Grove: Majewski, sr.; Zank, sr. Monroe: Frehner, sr.; Maurer, jr. Oregon: S. Christenson, sr.; Swanson, jr. Stoughton: Ewald, sr. Watertown: Stair, sr.; Otto, sr.
