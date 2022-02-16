The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball program currently has one scholarship signee in the 2023 recruiting class.
Connor Essegian, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Central Noble High School in Albion, IN, is a consensus three-star recruit, according to recruiting site 247Sports.
Luke Haertle, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, from Lake Country Lutheran High School in Hartland has accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the team.
Wisconsin remains in the mix for Braeden Moore, a three-star power forward from Donda Academy in Simi Valley, CA, and Larry Hughes Jr., a three-star shooting guard from Christian Brothers College in Saint Louis.
Marquette, meanwhile, has two verbal commits and one signee in its 2023 class.
Chase Ross, a 6-foot-4 guard from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, MA, is a three-star recruit who verbally committed to the Golden Eagles on Sept. 24, 2021.
Sean Jones, a 5-10 point guard from Gahanna Lincoln High School in Columbus, OH, verbally committed on Aug. 18, 2021.
Ben Gold, a 6-9 power forward from Australia, signed with Marquette on Tuesday and is currently enrolled in the NBA's Global Academy.
The Golden Eagles remain in the hunt for numerous other recruits and figure to -- much like many other programs nationwide with the NCAA's new transfer rules allowing athletes to change schools without sitting out a year one time in their careers -- use the transfer portal to add specific pieces in the offseason.
The defending NCAA Division 1 champion Wisconsin women's volleyball team currently has just one recruit in the class of 2022. Ella Wrobel signed with UW in Nov.
Wrobel, a 6-4 outside hitter from Plainfield, Ill., is regarded as the top recruit in the state of Illinois in the class of 2022 and the No. 11 best player nationwide.
Given the performance of freshmen Julia Orzol, Lauren Jardine and Anna Smrek last season, the Badgers don't have gapping holes to fill on head coach Kelly Sheffield's roster but could look to transfers to add to the roster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.