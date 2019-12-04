MILWAUKEE — Sacar Anim scored 19 points and Theo John added 11 as the Marquette Golden Eagles earned a 75-56 victory against Jacksonville in a non-conference men’s basketball game on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.
The Golden Eagles (6-2) will return to action on the road against Kansas State on Saturday at 8 p.m.
NC State 69, Badgers 54
The Wolfpack (6-2) broke open its two-point halftime lead in the second half and the Badgers (4-4) lost in the B1G-ACC Challenge.
Aleem Ford scored 13 points and had seven rebounds; Nathan Reuvers and Kobe King each added 11 points.
The Badgers open up Big Ten play against Indiana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be on Big Ten Network.
