Fourteen football players in the Class of 2023 signed National Letters of Intent to play at the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday.
The Badgers and new head coach Luke Fickell signed three four-star prospects in defensive back Amare Snowden, offensive lineman James Durand and wide receiver Trech Kekahuna.
UW's other 11 signees were three-recruits, including defensive backs A.J. Tisdell, Braedyn Moore, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Justin Taylor, linebackers Tyler Jansey and Christian Alliegro, defensive end Jordan Mayer, quarterback Cole Lacrue, tight end Tucker Ashcraft and running back Nate White, who was the only in-state signee and played in the prep ranks at Milwaukee's Rufus King High School.
Snowden, a 6-foot-3 prospect from Roseville, Mich., is the 30th-ranked player at his position, according to Rivals.
Kekahuna, a 5-11, 185-pound receiver who played at prep power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, originally committed to the Badgers during Paul Chryst's tenure but had since de-committed and committed to the University of Arizona. Kekahuna turned heads when he signed with UW.
The Badgers are expected to add 10-12 more players as preferred walk-ons and could further bolster their roster through the transfer portal in the weeks and months ahead.
EVERS COMMITS TO WISCONSIN
When Wisconsin hired Phil Longo as offensive coordinator earlier this month, buzz started to circulate as to who might follow the well-respected coach to Madison.
Quarterback Nick Evers (6-3, 185) transferred to Wisconsin from Oklahoma over several other high-major programs recently. Evers, who hails from Flower Mound, Texas, was a consensus four-star prospect out of high school and was the fourth-highest rated dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022, per Rivals. He passed for 3,335 yards and ran for over 1,000 yards as a senior in high school. He originally committed to Florida before signing with OU.
MERTZ TO FLORIDA
Former Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz officially transferred to Florida on Wednesday.
Mertz put his name in the transfer portal earlier this month. The three-year starter has two years of eligibility remaining and figures to compete with Jack Miller III and a pair of highly-touted true freshmen for the starting signal-caller position in Gainesville next season.
Mertz had 38 touchdowns, 26 interceptions and went 19-13 at Wisconsin.
