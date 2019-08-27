CAMBRIDGE — The Bantering Beats is holding a free discussion group. The group will meet at 4 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Keystone Café in downtown Cambridge. Writer John Lehman, left, of the Cambridge Humanities Council, is hosting the event. “The Bantering Beats,” is a conversational group to exchange and share ideas open to everyone, without any charge or membership. September’s topic is name your favorite novel and tell why it is important to you.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.