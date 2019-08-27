CAMBRIDGE — The Bantering Beats is holding a free discussion group. The group will meet at 4 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Keystone Café in downtown Cambridge. Writer John Lehman, left, of the Cambridge Humanities Council, is hosting the event. “The Bantering Beats,” is a conversational group to exchange and share ideas open to everyone, without any charge or membership. September’s topic is name your favorite novel and tell why it is important to you.
Latest News
- Evers: Feds OK disaster declaration for Wisconsin storms
- Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii
- vma
- Fort High School English teacher earns Wildermuth award
- Minnesota firm shifts some operations to Wisconsin
- Star Wars hotel at Disney World like a cruise into space
- New art exhibit to open at library
- Bantering beats
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Print Ads
Bulletin
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Sports
Want to receive daily sports alerts? Sign up today!
News Updates
Want to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Patrick 'David' Daniels, 68, Jefferson
- Homicide charges filed in 2016 overdose death of Fort resident
- Ann M. Hoeft, 69, Fort Atkinson
- Watertown man facing alcohol-related traffic crash charges
- William L. Miller Jr., 61,Sullivan
- Back to their roots: Two local bands find their way to Rhythm on the River
- Ixonia woman charged for hiding corpse on property
- Delores A. Brunk-Peterson, 81 Jefferson
- Betty J. Smiley, 81, Cambridge
- Betty J. Pruefer, 101, Jefferson
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.