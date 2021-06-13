McFARLAND — Dylan Ott connected on a three-run home run in the first inning as the Jefferson Blue Devils remained unbeaten in Sunday League play with a 7-6 Southeast Section extra innings win against McFarland.

Evan Anfang drove in Brandon Laesch in the top of the 10th inning for the eventual game-winning run.

Ott finished 3-for-5 at the plate, scoring twice in the victory. Anfang also scored twice and picked up two hits.

Jefferson (3-0) scored three runs in the first inning — thanks to Ott’s three-run shot — and added two more runs in the third inning.

Ike Roth pitched five innings for the Blue Devils, striking out three batters. He surrendered three earned runs.

Fort Atkinson (0-1) had a bye on Sunday.

JEFFERSON 7, McFARLAND 6

Jefferson 302 000 100 1 — 7

McFarland 102 020 010 0 — 6

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Roth 5-9-3-1-3; MF: Schreiber 7-7-2-2-9.

Leading hitters — J: Anfang 2x4, Ott 3x5 (HR), Heffel 2x5; MF: Herbst 2x4, Schreiber 2x4, Punzel 2x4.

