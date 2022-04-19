JOHNSON CREEK — Logan Sullivan had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh to score Isaac Hartz in Johnson Creek’s 5-4 win over Barneveld on Tuesday.
Dugg Hartwig picked up his first varsity win in relief, pitching a scoreless seventh in which he struck out the side. The Bluejays then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the frame to win it.
Leadoff hitter Taylor Joseph had two hits and scored two runs for Johnson Creek (2-0). Silas Hartz and Sullivan each had one RBI.
JOHNSON CREEK 5, BARNEVELD 4
Barneveld 020 020 0 — 4 4 3
Johnson Creek 001 100 3 — 5 5 2
WP: Hartwig
LP: G. Fishnick
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B (A. Fishnick 3-4-1-1-8-0, Helgeson 2-0-1-1-2-2, Slade 1-1-0-0-4-2, G. Fishnick L 1-1-3-3-0-1), JC (Sullivan 3.2-1-2-0-4-4, Berres 1.1-3-2-2-2-0, Joseph 1-0-0-0-2-2, Hartwig 1-0-0-0-0-3)
Leading hitters — B (Ignatius 2x4, 2B), JC (Joseph 2x3)
COLUMBUS 6,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
COLUMBUS -- Christian Oppor homered and struck out 13 in five innings as Columbus topped the visiting Lakeside Lutheran baseball team 6-5 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Oppor earned the win, allowing an unearned run on one hit while walking one on 92 pitches. Brady Link was tagged with four earned runs, walking five, over an inning-plus of work. AJ Uttech struck out two and pitched a scoreless seventh after entering mid-inning to pick up the save.
"His velocity was legit and we had a really difficult time making any sort of contact against him," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said of Oppor.
The defending league-champion Cardinals plated a pair in the first inning before pulling ahead 3-0 through three. Nate Yaorch got Lakeside (3-2, 1-1 Capitol North) on the board with a run-scoring single in the fifth. Oppor hit a two-run shot with one out later in the frame, extending the lead to 6-1. The Warriors chipped away with two runs in the sixth as Tyler Chopp drew a walk with the bases loaded and Kole Lostetter scored on a balk.
Tyler Marty then ripped a two-run shot to dead center in seventh to make it 6-5. After Brock Schneider walked, Uttech entered and retired the side in order.
Lakeside starter Eli Buchta allowed five earned on seven hits in five innings, taking the loss. Keegan Lamp pitched a scoreless sixth inning, striking out two.
"I was very pleased with how we fought back to the last out and continued to compete," Ziel said. "We only had two hits, but found a way to get guys on base and give ourselves a chance."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6,
COLUMBUS 5
Lakeside 000 012 2 -- 5 2 2
Columbus 201 120 x -- 6 7 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: L; Buchta 5-7-6-5-2-2, Lamp 1-0-0-0-2-2; C: Oppor W; 5-1-1-0-13-1, Link 1-1-4-4-0-5, Uttech SV; 1-0-0-0-2-0.
Leading hitters -- LL: Marty (HR); C: Oppor 3x3 (2B, HR), Uttech (2B), Pfeffer (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.