JEFFERSON — Aidan Kammer’s fourth hit of the night ended it in walk-off fashion and put the Eagles in a first-place tie in the Rock Valley Conference.
Kammer, a sophomore, plated senior Evan Neitzel with a two-out single in the ninth inning as Jefferson’s baseball team beat Beloit Turner 8-7 at Fischer Field on Tuesday.
“The resolve and grittiness of this group is impressive,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “They believed they would win this game no matter what. We had some miscues but flushed it. We kept giving ourselves chances.”
The Eagles, who move two games ahead of Turner in the win column but remained tied for the Trojans in the loss column, had several opportunities to win it late.
Winning pitcher Tyler Butina doubled on a line shot to right in the eighth. Luis Serrano then was intentionally walked. The pair both moved up a base on a passed ball. Drew Peterson popped out and Tanner Pinnow grounded out to shortstop to end the threat.
Butina worked around a one-out hits batsmen in the ninth without any damage.
Jefferson’s Aiden Behm reached second on an error by Trojans third baseman Jace Fossum to lead off the ninth. Neitzel followed with a double up the middle but Turner centerfielder Connor Hughes threw a strike to the plate and Behm was tagged out.
“We chose not to bunt Neitzel,” Fetherston explained. “We felt Evan was going to give us a chance with his bat. We forced Hughes — the best outfielder in the conference — to make a throw and he did. We knew we would have Neitzel at second and another shot at it.”
Tyler Fredrick reached base on a dropped third strike, allowing Neitzel to advance to third. After Gareth Whitstone struck out, Kammer hit a line shot single to center on a 1-0 pitch to end it, sending the home side into a frenzy.
“Aidan put the ball in play all night and came up with the big hit,” Fetherston said. “Drew Peterson came in and did a good job relieving Tyler Fredrick. Tyler Butina did a great job. We had a big two-run error in the fifth that should have been a double play, but we threw it away and that allowed them to close within a run.
“We knew they were going to give us their best shot. This is a big win. We held our composure a little bit better than them. We kept putting pressure on them and found a way to win.”
Butina entered in the sixth, working a 1-2-3 inning. Hughes squared it up at 7-all in the seventh with a one-out double to right.
Butina struck out three and walked three in four frames, allowing an earned run on two hits while throwing 60 pitches for the Eagles (14-4, 13-2 RVC), who knocked the Trojans out in last season’s sectional semifinals en route to the state tournament.
JHS starter Tyler Fredrick allowed two earned on six hits in three innings, striking out two. Peterson pitched the fourth and fifth innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts.
Turner (13-3, 11-2) reliever Konnor Giddley took the loss, allowing an unearned run on six hits in five frames, striking out six.
Starter Jackson Burk worked 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven runs (four earned) on eight hits with eight strikeouts, four walks.
Peterson had a run-scoring double in the first, Kammer plated a run in the second and Andrew Altermatt scored later in the second on a steal of home on a double steal to put the Eagles ahead 3-2.
Jefferson scored four times on four hits in the fourth, pushing ahead 7-3. Butina singled in a run and scored on a passed ball, Kammer scored via error and Neitzel produced a run-scoring single. After Altermatt scored on the Neitzel hit, Whitstone was thrown out at the plate by Hughes to end the inning.
Kammer finished 4-for-6, Neitzel went 3-for-4, Butina was 3-for-5 and Fredrick and Peterson added two hits apiece.
The two sides face off in Beloit on Thursday afternoon with conference supremacy hanging in the balance.
“We’ll have a great practice tomorrow and then refocus,” Fetherston said. “We need to finish the job. If we want to win the conference, we have to win out.
“We’re confident and have been practicing well. We’ll have to go through a few pitchers. We knocked out their best pitcher tonight.
“Our guys grind and we have belief when we get to May, we’ll make a run. Some of these guys have experience from last year. Can’t wait to see what this group can do in this next month.”
JEFFERSON 8, BELOIT TURNER 7 (9)
Beloit Turner 201 030 100 — 7 12 2
Jefferson 120 400 001 — 8 14 1
Leading hitters—BT: Connor Hughes 3x4 (2 2B), Jack Stelter 2x4 (2B), Will Lauterbach (2B), Cal Ries (2B); J: Aidan Kammer 4x6; Evan Neitzel 3x4 (2 2B), Tyler Butina 3x5 (2B), Drew Peterson 2x5 (2B), Tyler Fredrick 2x5.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BT: Jackson Burk (3.2-8-7-4-8-4), Konnor Giddley (L, 5-6-1-0-6-1); J: Tyler Fredrick (3-6-3-2-2-2), Drew Peterson (2-4-3-1-3-2), Tyler Butina (W, 4-2-1-1-3-3).
