OREGON -- Ryne Pazner's walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning sent host Oregon past the Fort Atkinson baseball team 6-5 in a Badger Conference game on Saturday.
Oregon's Tyler Soule doubled and scored in the seventh to make it 5-all. In the eighth, Jack Walter drew a leadoff walk, took second on a sacrifice, reached third after consecutive walks before scoring on Pazner's fly ball to left.
The Blackhawks (3-14, 2-9 Badger Conference) scored five times on four hits in the sixth to grab a 5-4 edge. Carson Schrader, who was 2-for-5, led off the inning with a single, Kroix Kucken bunted for a hit before Isaac Seavert plated them both on single to cut the deficit to 4-2. Braden Hausen drew a bases-loaded walk and Braeden Sayre's sacrifice fly to center tied it at 4. Dane Brost connected on a run-scoring single to give Fort the lead.
Fort starter Ryan Schoenherr pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts, three walks but did not factor in the decision. Eli Burhans got the last out of the seventh and first out of the eighth and was charged with the winning run, walking three to take the loss. Tyler Narkis entered to face Pazner with the bases loaded and one down.
Oregon reliever James Heller struck out four over three shutout innings to get the decision. Starter Jacker Walter fanned four and allowed five earned on six hits -- all singles -- in five frames.
OREGON 6,
FORT ATKINSON 5 (8)
Fort 000 005 00 -- 5 8 2
Oregon 103 000 11 -- 6 10 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Schoenherr 6.2-8-4-3-3-5, Burhans 0.2-1-1-1-3-1, Narkis 0.1-0-0-0-0-0; O: Walter 5-6-5-5-2-4, Heller W; 3-2-0-0-3-4.
Leading hitters -- FA: Schrader 2x5; O: Soule 2x3 (2B), Niaves 2x3 (2B), Fry 2x4, Heller (2B).
FRIDAY'S RESULT
BROOKFIELD -- Brookfield Central scored five times in the third inning to distance itself from Fort Atkinson and the host Lancers earned a 7-3 nonconference victory on Friday.
The Blackhawks led after the first inning, when Dane Brost drew a two-out walk and scored on a double to left by Carson Schrader.
Brookfield Central plated five runs on six hits, including five for extra bases, in the third. Luke Langjahr's run-scoring double made it 1-1. Aren Robinson produced an RBI triple, Noah Dreier followed with an RBI double and Noah Hoffman made it 4-1 with a double and scored the innings final run on a single by Matthew Gruetzmacher.
Braden Hausen singled and scored on a double by Braeden Sayre in the seventh for the Blackhawks. Sayre, who was 2-for-4, scored on an error by the pitcher on the play for the final margin.
Lancers starter Andrew Mumm allowed four hits and an earned run with four strikeouts in five innings to earn the decision.
Fort starter Sheldon Burnett gave up five earned runs on eight hits in five frames, striking out two, in the loss.
The Blackhawks travel to face Arrowhead today at 5:30 p.m.
BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 7,
FORT ATKINSON 3
Fort 100 000 2 -- 3 7 4
Brookfield 005 002 x -- 7 10 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Burnett L; 5-8-5-5-1-2, Maier 1-2-2-0-1-0; BC: Mumm W; 5-4-1-1-3-4, Hoffman 2-3-2-2-0-1.
Leading hitters -- FA: Sayre 2x4 (2B), Seavert 2x3, Schrader (2B); BC: Robinson 2x3 (3B), Dreier 2x4 (2 2B, 3 RBI), Gruetzmacher 2x3, Hoffman (2B), Langjahr (2B), Moore (2B).
