JOHNSON CREEK — Sophomores Devin Schuchart and Carter Lund both drove in two runs in the Cambridge baseball team’s 6-2 win over host Johnson Creek on Monday.
Schuchart singled in the first to score junior Kyle Cummings. In the third inning, Lund singled home senior Tucker Tesdal, senior Jared Marty scored on a passed ball and sophomore Owen Bernhardt hit a single to score freshman Kiefer Parish.
After Johnson Creek cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Lund hit another RBI single, scoring Parish in the fifth. Bernhardt scored Parish in the seventh on an RBI single for the Blue Jays (8-11).
Johnson Creek (12-11) scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases with one out before Tesdal was brought in for relief. Tesdal recorded a strikeout and a groundout to finish it out. Schuchart pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned on nine hits with three strikeouts to get the victory.
CAMBRIDGE 6, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Cambridge 0 1 3 0 1 0 1 — 6 12 2
Johnson Creek 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2 9 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Schuchart (W; 6.1-9-2-2-3-1), Tesdal (0.2-0-0-0-1-0); JC: Hartwig (L; 4-8-4-3-2-2), Bredlow (3-4-2-2-3-1).
Leading hitters — C: Lund 4x4, Schuchart 2x3, Parish 3B, Marty 1x4; JC: Joseph 2x4, Sullivan 2x2, Bredlow 1x3.
LAKE MILLS 2, COLUMBUS 1
COLUMBUS — Eddy Eveland threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Lake Mills baseball team edged host Columbus 2-1 in the Capitol North finale for both teams on Friday.
“We will look to build on this win as we move into the playoffs against a very tough regional,” Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. “We have great respect for all the teams in this regional.”
Lake Mills jumped ahead 1-0 in the third when Caden Belling walked with one away, took second when Elijah Lee was hit by a Christian Oppor pitch, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a separate passed ball.
The L-Cats (14-8, 7-3 Capitol North) added a run via error in the fourth. Brady Strauss bunted for a hit, leaving runners on the corners with no out. Andy Carpenter then reached safely on Oppor’s error on a bunt, allowing David Bruce, who walked to open the frame, to come around and score.
“Strauss had a big bunt that later ended up leading to a squeeze play,” Annen said. “Carpenter laid down a perfect bunt to give us that second run. I liked how both of those seniors executed in that moment.”
Ryely Nachreiner led off the Columbus fifth with a triple, scoring on a grounder by Axell Allain to cut the deficit in half. Eveland settled in and retired the last nine hitters he faced in order, walking none while permitting an earned run while working all seven frames and throwing 105 pitches, including 65 for strikes.
“Eveland had an excellent game,” Annen said. “He stayed in control by mixing his pitches and keeping Columbus off balance.
“The defense behind Eddy was great. We made the routine plays and made Columbus have to earn everything.
“I was proud of the players on how they competed the entire game, earning a great win against a very good Columbus team.”
Oppor took the loss despite striking out 12 in four innings. He walked three, surrendering two runs (one earned) on two hits.
The Cardinals finished 8-2 in league play and had already clinched the league title.
LAKE MILLS 2, COLUMBUS 1
Lake Mills 001 100 0 — 2 2 1
Columbus 000 010 0 — 1 2 1
Leading hitters — C: Nachreiner (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Eveland W; 7-2-1-1-10-0; C: Oppor L; 4-2-2-1-12-3, Allain 3-0-0-0-4-2.
DEERFIELD 5, LAKE MILLS 4
DEERFIELD — Jackson Drobac drove in the go-ahead run on a single in the sixth, sending host Deerfield past Lake Mills 5-4 in a nonconference baseball game on Monday.
Adam Suess reached on an error in the outfield with two away in the sixth, scoring on Drobac’s base knock to center.
Suess worked around a 1-out walk in the seventh to earn the decision. He pitched two no-hit innings in relief of Austin Anderson, who started and fanned eight in five frames, giving up four earned on seven hits.
Lake Mills (14-9) scored four times with two away in the second. Payton Klettke singled in a run, Brady Strauss scored on a balk, Andy Carpenter delivered a run-scoring triple before Cooper Murphy’s RBI single capped the rally.
Eric Staszak got Deerfield (17-5) on the board with an RBI double in the third. Cal Fisher made it 4-2 in fourth with an RBI double. Suess followed with a run-scoring triple and scored later in the frame to make it 4-all.
Carpenter worked the sixth and seventh innings and took the loss for the L-Cats, allowing an unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts, three walks. Klettke started and surrendered four earned on five hits with four strikeouts in five frames.
DEERFIELD 5, LAKE MILLS 4
Lake Mills 040 000 0 — 4 7 1
Deerfield 001 301 x — 5 6 0
Leading hitters — LM: Carpenter (3B); D: Anderson (2B), Fisher (2B), Staszak (2B), Suess (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Klettke 4-5-4-4-4-1, Carpenter L; 2-1-1-0-2-2; D: Anderson 5-7-4-4-8-4, Suess W; 2-0-0-0-2-1.
