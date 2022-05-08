MARSHALL — Marshall swept visiting Lake Mills in a nonconference baseball doubleheader at Fireman’s Park on Saturday.
The L-Cats lost the first game 8-1 and dropped the second game 4-1.
In the first game, the Cardinals scored five times on three hits in the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Matthew Motl doubled in a run to make it 1-1 and Cole Denniston followed with a run-scoring single to give Marshall the lead for good. Cooper Usgaard had an RBI double later in the frame.
Marshall starter Mason Collins threw seven innings of one-hit ball, allowing an unearned run while walking two and striking out one to earn the decision.
Lake Mills starter Payton Klettke took the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts in five frames.
In the second game, Motl walked with two outs in the fifth and scored the go-ahead run on a line shot double to right field by Denniston. Carson Connelly added a two-run single in the Marshall seventh for the final margin.
Lake Mills (9-6) loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Brody Henderson grounded into a fielder’s choice to end it.
L-Cats starter Andy Carpenter took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits while fanning six batters in six frames.
Lake Mills got outhit a combined 21-6 in the two games and did not have an extra-base knock.
First game
MARSHALL 8, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 000 100 0 — 1 1 3
Marshall 000 053 x — 8 12 2
Leading hitters — M: Motl 3x4 (2B), Denniston 3x4, Usgaard 2x4 (2B), Connelly 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Klettke L; 5-8-5-2-4-0, Foster 1-4-3-2-1-1; M: Collins W; 7-1-1-0-1-2.
Second game
MARSHALL 4, LAKE MILLS 1
Marshall 010 010 2 — 4 9 3
Lake Mills 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
Leading hitters — M: Denniston 2x4 (2B), Kleinheinz 2x3, Usgaard (2B), Ward (2B); LM: De. Bruce 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Denniston 4-4-1-0-3-0, Connelly W; 2.2-1-0-0-0-1, Jennings 0.1-0-0-0-1-0; LM: Carpenter L; 6-6-2-1-6-1, Belling 1-3-2-2-1-1.
LUTHER PREP 21, JOHNSON CREEK 12
JOHNSON CREEK —Luther Prep outslugged Johnson Creek 21-12 in a nonconference baseball game on Monday.
Parker Winghart had two hits, four RBIs and scored five runs for Luther Prep (9-3). Marcus Fitzsimmons and Silas Winkel each had three hits. Kyle Schupmann, Jackson Heiman and Fitzsimmons each drove in two runs for the Phoenix, who scored 11 runs in the second inning.
Dugg Hartwig had three hits for Johnson Creek (9-6). Taylor Joseph had two hits and drove in three runs. Isaac Hartz also had two hits for the Bluejays, who posted six runs in the fifth.
“It was a wild game,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “With both teams hitting straight into a 30 mile per hour wind you knew there would be some crazy plays. Offensively, we started out very hot. Johnson Creek kept pecking away. You have to credit their team for finding a way to keep hitting. I thought my guys also showed some character, took their punches in the middle innings and responded well.”
Winkel pitched the first two innings and earned the decision.
LUTHER PREP 21, JOHNSON CREEK 12
Luther Prep 2(11)2 012 3 — 21 12 2
Johnson Creek 013 062 0 — 12 11 3
WP: S. Winkel
LP: Sullivan
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (S. Winkel 2-2-1-1-1-0, Winghart 1-0-3-3-1-1, Vasold 1.2-3-2-2-1-1, Heiman 2.1-6-6-5-4-0), JC (Sullivan 1-3-11-9-1-5, Hartwig 1-3-4-2-0-0, I. Hartz 4-6-3-3-1-0, I. Heald 1-0-3-0-0-3)
Leading hitters — LP (Winghart 2x3, 2B, Fitzsimmons 3x6, S. Winkel 3x4, Vasold 2x4), JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B, I. Hartz 2x5, 2B, Hartwig 3x4, 2B)
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11, RIO 0
PALMYRA — Sophomore Noah Taylor held Rio to just one hit in a Palmyra-Eagle baseball 11-0 home win on Monday.
On the mound, Taylor struck out 10 in five innings of work. At the plate, Taylor hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Sophomore Sam Millis recorded three RBIs, while sophomore Aiden Moss drove in two runs.
The Panthers (11-4, 8-3 Trailways Conference) travel to Faith Christian today at 4:30 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 11, RIO 0 (5)
Rio 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2
PE 5 3 1 0 2 — 11 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Taylor (W; 5-1-0-0-10-0); R: Prochnow (L; 2-3-8-7-3-6), Grams (2.2-4-3-2-1-0).
Leading hitters — PE: Patrick 2x2, Taylor 2B, Dooley 1x2, Moss 1x3, Millis 1x3; R: Taylor 1x2.
HORICON 3, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2
HORICON — Two runs was not enough as the Palmyra-Eagle baseball team fell 3-2 to host Horicon on Friday.
Freshman Devin Patrick recorded an RBI groundout for the Panthers (10-4 overall, 7-3 conference) in the top of the first inning, scoring freshman Dylan Walsh. Junior Collin Walsh singled in the sixth, scoring senior Chance Scheel.
Patrick pitched six innings, striking out four in the loss, while allowing three earned runs.
Anthony Oeschner of Horicon (6-4, 6-4) recorded two RBIs.
HORICON 3, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2
PE 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 5 0
H 1 0 0 2 0 0 X — 3 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (L; 6-5-3-3-4-1); H: Strieff (W; 6-3-2-1-9-4), Pieper (SV; 1-2-0-0-3-0).
Leading hitters — PE: Taylor 2x4, Patrick 1x3, Tiller 1x3; H: Hearly 2B, Oeschner 2B, Pieper 1x3.
