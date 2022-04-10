PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle baseball team swept visiting Fall River in a Trailways South doubleheader on Saturday.
In the first game, Sam Millis hit a walk-off single to drive home Chance Scheel in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sean Dooley earned the win, working 1 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts in the Palmyra-Eagle 6-5 victory. Devin Patrick recorded two RBIs, going 2-for-4 at the plate.
In the second game, Palmyra-Eagle came-from-behind to win 8-4 after a four-run sixth and one run in the seventh inning.
Brett Johnson and Sam Millis each recorded an RBI in the win as the Panthers improved to 3-0 overall.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 6, FALL RIVER 5
Fall River 0 1 0 0 2 2 0 — 5 9 1
Palmyra-Eagle 2 0 1 0 1 0 2 — 6 10 3
Pitching: (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FR: Schultz 4-5-3-1-5-5, Miller L; 2.1-5-3-3-1-4; PA: Patrick 5.2-8-5-0-6-1, Dooley W; 1.1-1-0-0-2-0.
Leading hitters — PA: Patrick 2x4, Millis 2x4; FR: Osterhaus 3x3
GAME 2
PALMYRA-EAGLE 8, FALL RIVER 4
Palmyra-Eagle 3 0 0 0 0 4 1 — 8 5 1
Fall River 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 3 0
Pitching: (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PA: Dooley 1.2-3-4-1-1-4, Taylor W; 5.1-0-0-0-7-1, FR: Miller 0.2-0-3-3-0-4, Rauls 4.2-4-3-3-1-4, Beaudoin L; 0.0-0-1-1-0-2, Osterhaus 1.2-1-1-1-1-0.
LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team struck out 12 times in a 2-0 home loss to River Valley in a nonconference game on Monday.
The Blackhawks scored on an error in the second and added an insurance run by scoring on a dropped third strike in the sixth.
Lakeside's best chance to score came in the fifth when Caleb Koester led off the inning with a single and Aidan Berg followed with a one-out base knock. Back-to-back strikeouts then ended the frame as the team dropped to 2-1 overall.
River Valley's Ethan Wickman earned the decision, striking out seven while allowing three hits in four frames.
Lakeside's Nolan Meis took the loss, pitching three innings, and giving up an unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
