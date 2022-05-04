First game
EDGERTON 7, JEFFERSON 2
Edgerton 000 202 3 — 7 10 1
Jefferson 001 100 0 — 2 4 4
Leading hitters—E: H. Langer 2x3 (2B), Peyton Lee 3x4, Shane Kisting 2x4; J: Aiden Behm 2x2 (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—E: Steven Olson (W, 6-4-2-1-9-1), Justin Clark (1-0-0-0-1-1); J: Tyler Fredrick (L, 5.2-6-4-2-3-1), Evan Neitzel (1.1-4-3-3-2-0).
Second game
JEFFERSON 6, EDGERTON 5
Jefferson 202 000 2 — 6 8 4
Edgerton 301 100 0 — 5 8 2
Leading hitters—J: Tyler Butina 2x4 (2B), Luis Serrano 2x4, Tanner Pinnow 2x4; E: Peyton Lee (2B), Shane Kisting 3x4, Steven Olson 2x4.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—J: Tyler Butina (4-8-5-3-4-0); Drew Peterson (W, 3-0-0-0-3-1); E: Peyton Lee (5-5-4-2-6-3), Liam Punzel (L, 2-3-2-2-3-0).
PALMYRA-EAGLE 7,
JOHNSON CREEK 2
JOHNSON CREEK -- Noah Taylor struck out five over seven innings of eight-hit ball as Palmyra-Eagle topped host Johnson Creek 7-2 in a Trailways South game on Wednesday.
Taylor gave up two runs (one earned) and walked one, throwing 65 of his 90 pitches for strikes in the victory.
Taylor helped his own cause with an RBI single in the first and later scored on a passed ball.
Isaac Hartz reached via error and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to pull the Bluejays (9-3, 8-2 Trailways South) within 3-2.
The Panthers (10-3, 7-2) scored four insurance runs in the seventh as Taylor singled in a run, Chance Scheel connected on a two-RBI single and Collin Walsh had an RBI sacrifice fly.
Johnson Creek reliever Logan Sullivan allowed five earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in the loss. Starter Dylan Bredlow walked three and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while recording just two outs in the first.
Deerfield now holds a one game lead in the loss column over both the Bluejays and Panthers in the conference standings.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 7,
JOHNSON CREEK 2
Palmyra-Eagle 210 000 4 -- 7 8 4
Johnson Creek 010 010 0 -- 2 8 0
Leading hitters -- P-E: Dooley 2x3, Taylor 2x4, Patrick 2x4; JC: Joseph 2x4, I. Hartz 2x4, Bredlow 2x3, Herman (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- P-E: Taylor W; 7-8-2-1-1-5; JC: Bredlow 0.2-1-2-1-3-1, Sullivan L; 5.2-6-5-5-3-6, Joseph 0.2-1-0-0-0-0.
LUTHER PREP 4, LAKE MILLS 2
WATERTOWN -- Kyle Schupmann had three hits and scored three runs for Luther Prep in a 4-2 Capitol North baseball win over Lake Mills on Wednesday at LPS.
Luther Prep (6-3, 3-3 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Schupmann hit a two-out double to center and scored on Jackson Heiman’s RBI double to center. The Phoenix went up 2-0 in the fourth. Schupmann led off with a line drive single to center, stole second and scored on a Marcus Fitzsimmons groundout.
Lake Mills (8-4, 3-3) tied it with two in the top of the fifth.
David Bruce hit a leadoff single to center, advanced to second on a base hit by Ben Buchholtz, took third on a bunt by Brady Strauss and scored when Cooper Murphy reached on an error. Murphy later scored on an RBI single by Derek Bruce, who finished the day with three hits.
The Phoenix regained the lead for good with two runs in the sixth. Parker Winghart drew a one-out walk and Schupmann doubled to left to put two runners in scoring position.
After Heiman was intentionally walked to load the bases, Fitzsimmons was hit by a pitch to drive in Winghart and Cole Heckendorf beat out an infield hit to drive in Schupmann.
Silas Winkel started for the Phoenix and went five innings. Winghart earned the decision in relief.
"This was a very well played high school game with two very different styles of pitching on display,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “Sophomore Silas Winkel had another very good outing for us and Eddy Everland for Lake Mills was just as good. We were able to put enough hits together to squeeze in the runs we needed to win the game."
LUTHER PREP 4, LAKE MILLS 2
Lake Mills 000 020 0 — 2 7 0
Luther Prep 100 102 X — 4 5 1
WP: Winghart
LP: Eveland
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM (Eveland 6-5-4-4-7-2), LP (S. Winkel 5-7-2-1-1-1, Winghart 2-0-0-0-2-0)
Leading hitters — LM (De. Bruce 3x3), LP (Schupmann 3x3, 2B (2), Heiman 2B)
