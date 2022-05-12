LAKE MILLS -- Caden Belling ended a wild game on a walk-off single in the seventh inning, propelling the Lake Mills baseball team past Johnson Creek 13-12 in a nonconference game at Campus Field on Wednesday.
David Bruce doubled on a line shot to center to open the seventh and took third on a single by Brady Strauss. Winning pitcher Andy Carpenter then drew a walk to bring up Belling, who singled on a hard hit grounder to second base on a 1-2 pitch to bring home David Bruce and end it.
The Bluejays (9-7) scored five times on two hits in the second, opening up a 5-0 lead. Isaac Hartz doubled in a run in the Johnson Creek fourth and Dylan Bredlow scored via error to make it 7-0.
Cooper Murphy got the L-Cats (11-6) on the board in the fourth with a two-run single to center. Strauss added a run-scoring double and Murphy scored on a balk, cutting the lead to 7-5.
The Bluejays' Dugg Hartwig, Tanner Herman and Parker Berres produced consecutive two-out RBI singles in the sixth, extending the margin to 12-6.
Murphy, who was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, singled and scored on a ground out by Carpenter in the L-Cat sixth. Derek Bruce, who was 3-for-3, contributed an RBI single, Belling and Hunter Frey scored on separate wild pitches before Murphy knotted the game at 12 with a single, scoring Elijah Lee.
Carpenter worked a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the decision and struck out one. Lake Mills starter Payton Klettke surrendered seven runs (two earned) on six hits, striking out three in four innings. Ethan Foster relieved him and allowed five earned on seven hits in two frames.
Bredlow started for the Bluejays and allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits in four innings. Taylor Joseph allowed four earned on two hits in an inning plus and Hartwig took the loss, surrendering four earned on seven hits with two walks after entering the game in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and no outs, also pitching the seventh.
Ian Heald had three hits for Johnson Creek and Joseph scored three times.
Belling went 3-for-5, scoring twice for Lake Mills, and David Bruce and Strauss both had two-hit games.
LAKE MILLS 13,
JOHNSON CREEK 12
Johnson Creek 050 205 0 -- 12 14 3
Lake Mills 000 516 1 -- 13 13 4
Leading hitters -- JC: Joseph 2x5, I. Hartz 2x4 (2B), Heald 3x5, Herman 2x4; LM: Belling 3x5, De. Bruce 3x3, Murphy 3x4, Strauss 2x4 (2B), Dav. Bruce 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- JC: Bredlow 4-4-5-2-1-1, Joseph 1-2-4-4-0-2, Hartwig L; 1-7-4-4-1-2; LM: Klettke 4-6-7-2-3-2, Foster 2-7-5-5-2-1, Carpenter W; 1-0-0-0-1-0.
MARSHALL 6,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
MARSHALL -- The Marshall Cardinals used a four-run rally in the fourth inning to defeat Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team 6-3 in a nonconference game on Thursday in Marshall.
Craig Ward doubled to open the Marshall fourth, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a separate wild pitch to make it 3-2 Cardinals. Leadoff man Matthew Motl added an RBI single and Haiden Nolden drove in a pair with a base knock to center.
Brock Schneider had a two-out run-scoring single in the Warriors sixth for the final margin. Lakeside went down in order in the seventh against winning pitcher Carson Connelly, who allowed an unearned run on four hits, striking out four in four innings of relief.
Lakeside squared the game at 2-all in the third on an RBI single by Kole Lostetter and with Schneider scoring on a balk by Mason Collins.
Warriors starter Eli Buchta allowed three earned on eight hits in four frames to take the loss. Jakub Junker tossed two no-hit innings, fanning two. Buchta had two hits and No. 2 hitter Tyler Mary was 2-for-4 with a double.
MARSHALL 6,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Lakeside 002 001 0 -- 3 8 1
Marshall 110 400 x -- 6 8 2
Leading hitters -- LL: Marty 2x4 (2B), Buchta 2x3; M: Denniston 2x4, Ward (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Buchta L; 4-8-6-3-2-2, Junker 2-0-0-0-2-0; M: Collins 3-4-2-2-1-4, Connelly W; 4-4-1-0-3-0.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 10, RIO 0 (5)
RIO -- A six-run second inning pushed the Palmyra-Eagle baseball team ahead en route to a 10-0 victory over host Rio on Thursday.
Sophomore Travis Tiller hit an RBI single, sophomore Noah Taylor drove in a run on a double and sophomore Sam Millis hit a two-run single in the P-E second. Senior Chance Scheel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and the Panthers (13-4, 9-3 Trailways South) also scored a run on a dropped third strike.
Freshman Devin Patrick pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out seven, while allowing three hits to earn the decision. Patrick led the Panthers with three RBIs.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 10, RIO 0 (5)
PE 1 6 0 0 3 — 10 9 1
RIO 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Patrick (W; 5-3-0-0-7-0); R: Braatz (L; 2-6-7-0-4-1), Smith (3-3-3-2-2-4).
Leading hitters — PE: Patrick 2x4 (2B), Millis 2x3, Taylor 2B, Dooley 2B; R: Prochnow 1x3, Grams 1x3, Risgaard 1x2.
