JEFFERSON --

Jefferson faces Evansville on the road Monday at 4:45 p.m. in a rescheduled game.

JEFFERSON 3,

EVANSVILLE 0

Evansville 000 000 0 --

Jefferson 01

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- E: Peterson J: Fredrick (W;

Leading hitters --

Recommended for you

Load comments