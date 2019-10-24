JEFFERSON — Some would have struggled to put food on the table. Some would not have been able to provide a full spread. Some would not have been able to get together with family and friends from the area were it not for the free community meal last Thanksgiving provided by Jefferson High School’s BASIC club.
With the success of its first Thanksgiving feast in the rear-view mirror, Jefferson High School’s Brothers and Sisters in Christ are well into the process of planning the second annual free Thanksgiving meal, which will take place the day before the holiday in the Jefferson High School commons.
All members of the community are welcome to join in and no one will be turned away, although the club asks attendees to RSVP ahead of time so organizers can get an accurate headcount.
BASIC, founded five years ago, is a student-led and -organized group committed to showing God’s love in the world. It’s meal last year served around 90 guests — plus volunteer workers — and organizers are preparing for an even bigger turnout of around 150 this year.
Meanwhile, organizers are seeking support for the event from area businesses, individuals and churches.
The free meal will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the high school commons.
BASIC currently has around 20 members. Some of these have family plans out of the area in the days prior to Thanksgiving, but around 15 members are staying home to help with the free community meal. They’ll be assisted by volunteers from area churches who will be helping on site and delivering home-baked desserts.
The idea for the Thanksgiving meal originated with Katelyn Worzalla and her sister, Megan, who previously had helped out at a free Christmas dinner in the Waukesha area. They saw a high level of need, and they also felt really good about helping people who came to the meal, whether out of financial need or simply a desire for companionship on the holiday.
Checking to see if anything like this was being offered in the Jefferson area, they found that there was no similar event in their home community.
Knowing that there are many people in need in Jefferson, just as in communities around the state, the duo took the concept to the BASIC club and the high school group brought that idea to life.
Volunteers at last year’s free Thanksgiving meal said putting on the meal was a lot of work, but it was incredibly rewarding to be able to bring people together in community spirit, working in the name of the Lord.
“Last year, there were a lot of people at the high school at 7 a.m. who were still there cleaning up until 11 p.m.,” said 2019-20 club President Mackenzie Pinnow.
Pinnow said that last year’s event was incredibly well-received. Some attendees commented that the Jefferson area has needed something like this for a long time.
Others said it would have been hard for their families to swing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner otherwise — whether due to financial straits or due to scheduling or other issues that made it difficult to prepare a full meal for a large group.
Club members noted that there are lots of people in need in the Jefferson area, although you can’t necessarily tell by looking at them.
There are young families struggling to make ends meet, older people with higher medical costs trying to get by on reduced incomes, those who are underemployed or between jobs and people facing a variety of challenges.
Regardless of financial situation, there also are people, some of them singles, widows or widowers, who would welcome the opportunity to join with other people in the community, celebration and fellowship.
Finally, last year’s free Thanksgiving meal offered community members a chance to join in gratitude.
Boosting the effort this year will be the Jefferson High School FFA, which is donating milk for the event; Starbucks of Johnson Creek, which is donating coffee and cups; Neighbors, which is donating mashed potatoes; and River’s Edge Meat Market and Catering, which is providing the meal at deeply discounted prices for this special event.
The menu will include sliced turkey, potatoes, vegetables, cranberries and homemade desserts.
In addition to the meal, all attendees will receive a free raffle ticket, with numerous gifts being given out, such as gift cards from McDonald’s and mk Cellular.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Jefferson contributed $1,000 toward the meal, and other community organizations also are expected to come forward with monetary support.
Again this year, all of the volunteers for the meal will receive special T-shirts on which major donors will be listed.
To RSVP for the meal, find out more information or contribute to the event, people may email jhsbasic@gmail.com, pin20121@sdoj.org, wor229@sdoj.org, hol21203@sdoj.org or buchholzd@sdoj.org. Those who do not have internet access may call the club’s liaison on the high school staff, Dean Buchholz, at (920) 675-1149.
