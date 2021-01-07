JEFFERSON — The host Eagles got out to a 21-9 lead by halftime and limited the Whippets to just nine made baskets as they remained unbeaten at 9-0.
Ayianna Johnson scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second half for Jefferson. Aidyn Messmann and Ainsley Howard both finished with eight points for the Eagles.
“Really had to grind it out tonight,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “Whitewater came to play, especially in the second half. Have to tip our hats to their team and staff. Very proud of how our team hung in there and found a way to win in spite of adversity.”
Kacie Carollo led Whitewater with 15 points.
JEFFERSON 47, WHITEWATER 36
Whitewater 9 27 — 36
Jefferson 21 26 — 47
WHITEWATER (fg-ftm-pts) — Kilar 2-6-11, Carollo 5-5-15, DePorter 1-5-7, Truesdale 1-1-3. Totals 9-17-36.
JEFFERSON — Madden 2-0-5, Kaus 1-0-2, Messmann 2-3-8, Howard 2-3-8, Peterson 1-1-3, Johnson 7-3-17, Peterson 1-0-2, Krause 1-0-2. Totals 17-10-47.
3-point goals: W 1 (Kilar), J 3 (Madden, Messmann, Howard). Free throws missed: W 10, J 7. Total fouls: W 20, J 21. Fouled out--Skindingsrude (W), Peterson.
Lodi 61, Lakeside 48
LAKE MILLS — The Warriors scored 31 points in the second half but were unable to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit against Lodi in a girls basketball game on Thursday.
Jenna Shadoski led Lakeside Lutheran (5-5) with 14 points, including three rebounds and three steals. Lily Schuetz added seven points for the Warriors — who trailed 25-17 at the break.
