East Elementary Sunshine Squad and St. Coletta athletes learned together for a three-week period to increase their basketball and interpersonal skills. Jade Loehe, fourth grade teacher and Sunshine Squad student advisor at East Elementary School in Jefferson, and students Katie Burda, Tyler Holland, Carly Hudson, Madeleine Luebbe, Hailey Pratt, Alexis Schmidt and Isabella Smith practiced basketball skills, and provided encouragement and motivation to the athletes from St. Coletta of Wisconsin. Stephanie McDonald, Day Program manager at St. Coletta of Wisconsin, added: “by partnering with the area schools we have been able to combine our resources to help both our individuals and the students in many aspects of their life including socialization, acceptance, inclusion, exercise, and health and wellness.” St. Coletta is appreciative of the great partnership with the School District of Jefferson. The students have volunteered through Special Olympics, Best Buddies, FFA, the East Elementary Sunshine Squad, musical groups and other district clubs. It is wonderful that the students and athletes have these great memories and experiences to recall while they are practicing social distancing and staying home. Pictured are Gerry D., St. Coletta, and Katie Burda, East Elementary School; and Dreyfus Hyche and Greg Burrill (background), St. Coletta; and Isabella Smith, East Elementary.
