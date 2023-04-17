HUBBARD — A 58-year-old Beaver Dam man died Friday shortly after 6 p.m. after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle driven by a 74-year-old man from Horicon.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 near Noble Road in the town of Hubbard at approximately 6:10 p.m.

