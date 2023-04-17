HUBBARD — A 58-year-old Beaver Dam man died Friday shortly after 6 p.m. after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle driven by a 74-year-old man from Horicon.
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 near Noble Road in the town of Hubbard at approximately 6:10 p.m.
"Initial investigation shows a Volvo pay loader, driven by a 74-year-old male from Horicon, pulled out from a driveway and onto State Highway 33 into the path of a westbound BMW motorcycle," a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's office read. "The motorcycle struck the pay loader and then traveled into the south ditch of Highway 33 where the driver of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old male from Beaver Dam, was ejected."
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
"Lifesaving efforts were conducted but unsuccessful. The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the pay loader was uninjured," the release read.
Assisting at the crash were Horicon Police Department, Horicon Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Burnett Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, DCERT, and Flight for Life, according to the release.
This crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
