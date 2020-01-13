A Fort Atkinson businessman and Oconomowoc teacher say they will be running for state Assembly in the November general election.
Vowing to restore a results-driven approach to state government, Fort Atkinson City Council member Mason Becker said he formally will announce his candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly District 33 at a kickoff event this Saturday, Jan. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Club.
Becker will be joined at the event by former State Representative Andy Jorgensen and 5th Congressional District nominee Tom Palcezwicz.
Currently represented by Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, the Assembly District includes parts of Jefferson, Walworth and Waukesha counties.
“Assembly District 33 deserves a proven, trusted leader who puts forward progress before partisanship,” Becker stated. “A leader who is in touch with working families and the problems they face. A leader who will fight to create family-sustaining jobs, defend quality public education and expand access to affordable healthcare.”
Becker has served three terms on the Fort Atkinson City Council. He twice was elected council president, and as such spearheaded creation of an Economic Development Commission and helped lead major improvements to city streets, among other accomplishments.
He also has been active in his community as a member of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, on the board of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club and on the church council at Bethany Lutheran Church. He helps manage his family’s successful restaurant business.
Becker graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in speech communications.
He and his wife, Laura, have two young children, Aleksander and Cyrus.
“My values have been shaped by my faith, my education and my family, who have been in this community for six generations,” Becker said.
“Wisconsin deserves leadership that will put constituents before photo ops and special interests,” he stated. “Wisconsin needs to move beyond the failed divide and conquer politics. I’m running because we need to unify and build a state government that works for our children, for our neighbors and for our future.”
Meanwhile, Melissa Winker has announced she will be a candidate for the 38th Assembly District currently represented by Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc.
Meanwhile, Oconomowoc resident Melissa Winker has announced her 2020 candidacy for Wisconsin State Assembly District 38 to “promote a family-first agenda and return our state to its proud tradition as a leader in education, economic innovation and natural resource protection.”
Winker, a teacher and small business owner, is a second-time candidate for the seat. Running against Dittrich for the seat vacated by state Rep. Joel Kleefisch, she earned 42.4 percent of the votes in 2018, a higher share than any Democrat in recent years.
“Working families, seniors and young professionals love the quality of life to be found in our beautiful region,” Winker stated. “But our proud heritage is being threatened by the priorities of our current Legislature, as it continues to serve vested interests.
“We have seen the results: disabled environmental protections, diversion of public education funds to private schools, blocked proposals for sensible gun reform, tax breaks for large corporations, and no concern for the health care needs of working families,” she added. “I will have the moral courage to fight those interests and work for what’s right.”
Assembly District 38 is home to more than 58,000 people residing in 14 municipalities across parts of Jefferson, Waukesha and Dane counties.
A campaign kick-off and ice cream social are scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Oconomowoc Community Center. The event is free and open to the public; children are welcome.
Donations to the Winker for Wisconsin campaign will be accepted, and information about volunteering for the campaign will be provided.
More information about the Winker for Wisconsin campaign can be found at: winkerforwisconsin.com.
The election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020.
