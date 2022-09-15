Shirley Hapka

Shirley Hapka (right) and her husband Aaron Hapka (left). Hapka worked at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library for 30 years in Whitewater. When she wasn’t working she spent most of her time giving back to the Whitewater and Fort Atkinson areas through community service. Hapka died on Sept. 6 and a benefit for her family will be hosted this Saturday in Janesville.

 Contributed

Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill in Janesville will be hosting a benefit for the family of well-known Whitewater librarian Shirley Hapka who died on Sept. 6.

The event will be hosted on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be open to the public and will feature a volleyball tournament, 50/50 cash raffles, raffle baskets and beer baskets.

Load comments