Shirley Hapka (right) and her husband Aaron Hapka (left). Hapka worked at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library for 30 years in Whitewater. When she wasn’t working she spent most of her time giving back to the Whitewater and Fort Atkinson areas through community service. Hapka died on Sept. 6 and a benefit for her family will be hosted this Saturday in Janesville.
Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill in Janesville will be hosting a benefit for the family of well-known Whitewater librarian Shirley Hapka who died on Sept. 6.
The event will be hosted on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be open to the public and will feature a volleyball tournament, 50/50 cash raffles, raffle baskets and beer baskets.
Hapka was best known throughout the area for her many years of service to Whitewater and Fort Atkinson. She worked at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library in Whitewater for 30 years. During her years at the library, she served as a local history expert, provided books for the homebound. She worked with volunteers, community service and charitable programs in both cities.
Hapka’s dying wish was to save the family home for her son, Thomas, who has suffered a serious brain injury.
Thomas Hapka, UW-Whitewater alumnus, nearly lost his life to a serious brain trauma shortly after graduation. He suffered a torn artery during a chiropractic appointment and went more than 48 hours without care after being misdiagnosed at the emergency room, stated by Steven Barbero.
Hapka never received a legal settlement, still has ongoing medical needs, and his family is in danger of losing their home.
With her passing, the family’s financial resources have been drastically reduced and supporters are calling on community members to help donate.
Steven Barbero is a recent college graduate who is serving as the public relations coordinator for the fundraising effort. He felt compelled to get involved after hearing Hapka’s story.
“Shirley and her family gave so much to the people of Whitewater and Fort Atkinson over the years, and now they need our help. No brain injury survivor should have to wonder if they will lose their home while mourning their mother’s death and battling the daily challenges of a TBI,” said Barbero.
Those wanting to learn more about Tom’s story and the Hapka family are encouraged to visit lifebeyondbraininjury.org for more information and are invited to the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.