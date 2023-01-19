Bernadine Christianson plays Euchre, Sheepshead, and Bridge like most grandmas.
However, she is not just a grandma, or a great-grandma.
Bernadine Christianson plays Euchre, Sheepshead, and Bridge like most grandmas.
However, she is not just a grandma, or a great-grandma.
She is a great-great-great-grandma.
Christianson, of Cambridge, celebrates her 104th birthday on Jan. 25. There will be a celebration for her at the Methodist Church in Cambridge on Jan. 28 at 11:30 a.m. Anyone and everyone is invited to attend.
Christianson credits her Christian faith with keeping her going.
“The only reason I’m here right now is because Jesus is taking good care of me,” she said Wednesday.
Neighbors and other community members say Christianson’s energy inspires them.
“I would say she is an inspiration to many,” Virginia Newcomb, Christianson’s former neighbor, said. A “very positive outlook on this life and the afterlife have kept her going. She still enjoys a little brandy (schnapps) now and then.”
Woodrow Wilson was President the year Christianson was born. A Baltimore-born baseball player named Babe Ruth signed with the New York Yankees.
A long life seldom comes without the occasional health issue. Christianson had a heart problem about two years ago and Madison doctors decided she needed a new valve.
The cardiologist was reluctant about her undergoing such a serious procedure at her age. After meeting with her, the primary doctor operated on her and gave her a pig’s valve that is working to this day, Newcomb said.
Christianson is still very mobile. She walks with a cane most of the time and uses a wheelchair for longer distances.
She spends her days making up birthday trays and homemade birthday cards for her friends at Home Again Assisted Living, playing Euchre, Sheepshead and Bridge, Newcomb said. She’s something of a card shark, Newcomb said.
“She is winning most of the time,” she added.
She has five grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-great grandchildren who visit her often.
“It’s enough to keep you busy,” Christianson said laughing.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.