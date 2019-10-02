JEFFERSON — A 50-room Best Western Plus will be a new hotel option in the area as construction will begin next month on the City of Jefferson’s north side.
The Jefferson Common Council on Tuesday approved a developer’s agreement with International Investment Group Corporation of Sun Prairie.
The hotel will cost about $5 million to construct and will be open in March or April.
“Our goal is to do it before the frost,” developer Mohammed Ehtashamuddin told the common council of when construction will begin.
The hotel will be located at the intersection of Junction Road and Business State Highway 26 near the bypass.
Michelle Lickness, of IKWE Development, who also has been working on the project, said the preliminary groundbreaking for the hotel is set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m.
The developer also is opening a new travel plaza that will have a gas station and Burger King near the same location. The groundbreaking for the plaza is set for Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.
The plaza will be a 5,600-square-foot building.
The $3 million plaza will be part of a Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) district, a financing mechanism used to spur development.
The deal will be for $200,000 in property tax increments that the city will pay the developer over 11 years.
The new plaza will have a minimum of six employees and the Burger King will take up 2,300 square feet of the building, the developers reported.
In other news, the common council approved the sale of $2.295 million of general obligation promissory notes. It will use the money for public purposes like replacing an ambulance, swimming pool improvements, constructing a parks maintenance storage facility, upgrading citywide communication networks, library improvements, an acquisition of a Department of Public Works plow truck and TIF district projects.
“This is a very favorable time to take on a bond issue of this type,” said Mayor Dale Oppermann.
Next year, the city has budgeted $400,000 to construct a maintenance building for parks and $170,000 to replaster the swimming pool. It also has scheduled $50,000 for the renovation of the library’s lower level and $40,000 for an HVAC system for the library.
In other action, the city approved a Class B liquor license for Playa Vallarta Restaurant in Jefferson.
They council also set trick-or-treat hours for 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. A parade will follow. The Jefferson Optimist Club also will host a party.
