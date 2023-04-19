JEFFERSON — Jefferson County is a relatively friendly, safe place for bicyclists to peddle ever-expanding local trails, streets, town roads and many county highways.
Watertown's Dale Oestreich, 66, has been a serious bicyclist for 50 years. As a university student in Madison in the 1970s he commuted more than 25 miles per day to school and work. For another 30 years, he rode his bike to his place of employment, year round, in Watertown.
"I have been biking in Jefferson County for a long time, also," Oestreich said. "Jefferson County has an excellent network of township roads. One can ride almost anywhere in the county without using any busy county or state roads. The roads are mostly in good shape — as good, or better, than anywhere else I’ve ridden. With all of the mapping apps and a little planning, it’s fairly easy to avoid traffic."
Law firm Bisnar Chase commissioned a recent survey, which was carried out by QuestionPro, of 3,000 cyclists nationwide. The survey was conducted to learn more about what their relationships are like with drivers on the road.
Wisconsin cyclists rated their relationships with drivers at 6.3 out of 10 — among the highest ratings in the country.
It was those in New Hampshire who said their relationship with drivers was the worst — scoring 4.7 out of 10. In comparison, the roads for bikes and automobiles are most harmonious in Vermont, where cyclists said their relationship with drivers was 8 out of 10.
Room to maneuver is a key when cyclists and motorists share the roads and Jefferson County has been very good about widening county roads when they are redoing them, according to Oestreich.
"I am not fond of riding county (highways), but many people do and at least a paved shoulder is better than no shoulder," he said. "The county has bike routes all over that are at least 20 years old. These need to be updated. Many are on roads that are narrow and have become much busier over the years."
Oestreich has talked to officials from the Jefferson County Parks Department about this and they agree, but lack of funding and time are obstacles, he said.
"For the most part, biking here is pretty enjoyable for me," Oestreich said. "There is the occasional driver who passes too close. A little courtesy or common sense goes a long way. When I ride with other people, I try to get them to also use courtesy. It amazes me how some people get on a bike and ride like no one else is on the road. I don’t get it."
Over his decades of cycling in Jefferson County, conditions of varying types have improved, according to Oestreich.
"There are not nearly as many dogs that will chase bicyclists. There are still some, but not like 40 years ago," he said. "The bike trails are great additions that make riding a lot more enjoyable for many."
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office does not have to handle many auto versus bicycle crashes in the county, according to Patrol Capt. and SWAT Commander Travis Maze.
"We understand that with Trek Bicycle being based in our county, we get a lot of events that utilize our trails and roadways," Maze said. "The most important thing that I can stress is that vehicles and bicycles must obey traffic laws — more specifically — traffic signs."
Vehicular traffic on highways has gotten much heavier in Jefferson County over the years, according to Oestreich.
"Highways CW, E, B, F and a few others, are not safe," he said. "But Jefferson County is a pretty, quiet part of Wisconsin that is much safer to ride in than Dane, Waukesha or Washington counties."
Non-cycling amenities also abound here for riders, according to Oestreich.
"There’s a lot of quaint little towns to stop in and get refreshments," he said. "There are a lot of wetlands, river crossings and just pretty countryside. I have ridden all over the country, and in a few foreign countries, such as England and Germany, and I don’t think people appreciate how good we have it right here."
Oestreich's enthusiasm for cycling carries over to the work he does at 2 Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor in Fort Atkinson.
"We have a spot on our website where you can download rides I have put together utilizing only quiet roads," he said.
Oestreich is also part of Fort Atkinson's initiative to make the city a biking destination. He is on the Watertown bike and pedestrian safety committee, and is a route designer for the Tour da Goose.
"I truly believe biking would benefit a lot of folks' physical and mental health," he said.
John Raub is founder and co-owner of 2 Rivers in Fort Atkinson.
"I can only go based on personal experience, which includes hours out on Jefferson County roads over the last 20 years. In general, the county has done a world-class job of designating bike routes with traffic volume indications via the Jefferson County Bicycle Map," Raub said. "This is a great guide to help riders hit lower-volume roads to avoid interruption of traffic flow. Many of the roads have three-foot or wider shoulders, which is a true luxury if you compare it to other parts of the state, or the US, as a whole."
The "Rails to Trails Networks," such as the Glacial Drumlin and Glacial River Trails, " ... are true gems that allow riders to stay off shared roadways if they aren't comfortable with them," according to Raub.
"We emphasize high-visibility clothing and/or daytime flashing lights to help drivers more easily see cyclists," Raub said. "Overall, I think cars and cyclists co-exist really well in Jefferson County. Part of this can be attributed to some of the elements I mentioned previously, but you could attribute some of the success of our county to it being a primarily rural place that has a relatively low population, compared to surrounding counties."
There will always be cyclists who give cycling a bad image by not respecting the autos' right of way, and the same goes for motor vehicle drivers who "passively aggressively threaten cyclists," Raub said.
"Overall, these are the outliers, though," he said. "Continuing education in schools and driver's education to coach new drivers on when and how to handle passing pedestrians and cyclists is important, as well as avoiding distracted driving."
Mary Truman of the Jefferson County Parks Department called riding her bicycle her "outlet" from the stress of life.
"I ride the trails, country roads and even an occasional highway, as necessary, to get me where I’m going – which is usually back home," Truman said. "I’ve ridden solo, in groups and on organized rides. Here in Jefferson County, we have the luxury of riding options, depending on our skill level, to go almost anywhere we want to."
Town and country roads — the ones less traveled — are her favorites, she said.
"I’ve ridden alongside a field of running deer. I’ve raced birds and butterflies. I’ve smelled fields of fresh flowers," she said. "Once, I even was lucky enough to ride behind a manure spreader. Thankfully it was a short stretch of road. Rarely does a car pass that doesn’t offer me the space to ride. Yes, I have cameras on my bike and yes, I carry my phone with me always. But never do I feel unsafe or threatened by autos passing by."
