Big Foot sweeps Jefferson in Rock Valley volleyball nateg Sep 13, 2022

WALWORTH -- The Jefferson volleyball team lost to host Big Foot 25-14, 26-24, 25-16 in a Rock Valley match on Tuesday.

Ashlyn Enke lead the team in kills and aces.
Addison McMahn lead the team in digs.
Jaden Sikora lead the team in assists.
Melissa lead the team with blocks.

The girls played hard and always came together as a team. They keep improving and trusting each other.
